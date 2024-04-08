When you’re renting, it can be hard to make your space feel like… well…your space. With so many restrictions, your ability to inject your personality where you live is limited. However, all hope is not lost. Nowadays, there are many ways to improve your rental space without breaking the bank, violating your lease, or damaging it. Here are five of the best renter-friendly DIY projects to brighten up your space!
Disclaimer: Each rental agreement is different, so be sure you’re not violating any rules before starting a project.
- USE Peel-and-Stick Tiles & Backsplashes FOR ACCENTS
As a Gen-Z basement-dweller who dreams of owning a house, I used to envy homeowners and their ability to tear out plain, gray tiles and backsplashes and replace them with something new and colorful. Then, I stumbled across peel-and-stick versions of my favorite tile patterns, and my living space changed forever. Relatively cheap and easy to install, peel-and-stick tiles and backsplashes became infamous on DIY-reno TikTok as the #1 way to cope with dingy apartment floors and kitchen walls. Peel-and-stick tiles are available on Amazon or at any home improvement store (Home Depot, Lowe’s Hardware, etc.) — just be sure to select non-permanent tiles, as options labeled “permanent” will leave behind a troublesome residue once removed.
- INVEST IN REntal-Safe Wallpaper
In my opinion, one of the worst aspects of living in a rental space is not being allowed to paint. Though some get lucky and have more creative freedom (or, like, really chill landlords), most are less fortunate. That’s where peel-and-stick wallpaper comes in: Perfect for a bedroom accent wall or the inside of a closet, peel-and-stick wallpaper is the renter’s answer to adding a vintage vibe or pop of color to a space without risking their lease. Just like peel-and-stick tiles, peel-and-stick wallpaper can be found on Amazon and at any home improvement store, and it is crucial to purchase apartment-safe wallpaper. Regular wallpaper is a huge no-no!
- Replace THE Basic Knobs & Light Covers
One of the simplest yet most impactful changes you can make to your living space is replacing basic cabinet hardware, doorknobs, and light covers. When it comes to interior design, the littlest details matter most, and swapping out these fixtures will create a vibe that saturates every aspect of your home. Trying to incorporate a vintage flair? Brass-plated electrical covers are your best friend. Looking for something girly and cute? This coquette-style light switch is calling your name. No matter what your personal style may be, upgrading these small details will give your living space a fresh and cohesive look for very little work (just be sure to keep the originals so you can take your custom plates with you when you leave!).
- Make Use of Wall DecoR, SAFELY
Have you ever felt discouraged by the barren walls of your rental unit? If so, you’re not alone. But never fear — nowadays, there are tons of tips and tricks to ensure your wall decor won’t cost you your security deposit. Proper use of adhesive strips and velcro may be all that stands between you and your gallery wall, and Command Strip hooks make bedroom curtains a very attainable decoration. Check out this guide for an in-depth tutorial on damage-free wall decor; you’ll never feel sad about boring walls again.
- Switch Out YOUR Shower Head
Growing up, I assumed that shower heads were super expensive and difficult to change—imagine my surprise when I found out neither of those things was true! Rental-unit showers aren’t exactly known for their quality, so switching your basic shower head with one of your choosing (especially the mega-popular rainfall showerhead) is the easiest, cheapest way to make your rental feel luxurious. If you haven’t made the switch yet, you need to, like yesterday!