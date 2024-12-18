Why you should be a SLU sports fan

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first came to Saint Louis University (SLU) I remember hearing how some students were disappointed that we do not have a football team. Though this is a core part of many people’s college experience, I was not very passionate about school sports and did not care much at all about the lack of Saturday tailgates. During my freshman year, I started going to a few games for various sports and slowly became a bigger and bigger fan of SLU athletics. Now I go to many games a semester of a few different sports and I would consider it a big part of my college experience. I encourage you to explore this activity yourself! Here are some reasons why I love it:

1. School pride

There is no easier way to become more connected to your school community than rooting for your school’s athletic teams. The joys of being united behind our school, and yes, our strange but lovable mascot, the Billiken, are somewhat hard to describe, but piling into whatever sporting arena the event is in, wearing school colors and cheering for the same team really makes you feel like you are a part of something bigger.

This is easy to do by simply going to games every once in a while, but you can engage with it on a deeper level when you follow Instagram accounts, tune in when the teams are playing away games and devote time to getting to know the athletes. Regardless of how engaged and involved you are, being a part of this sporting community is not exclusive. Simply being a SLU student means you belong in this group.

2. It’s fun!

For the simplest reason, these games are really fun to go to. Watching the game in a community of people means that you do not have to know anything about the sport, you can simply feed off of the energy of those around you. Even if you do not love watching the game itself, there is something fun for you. Whether you are near the big drums at the soccer game, watching the serving for chicken challenge at volleyball games or participating in the swag surf at Chaifetz, SLU sports are sure to put a smile on your face.

The cheer and dance teams also perform fantastic routines and amazing stunts on the sidelines and the court during timeouts. SLU does a great job of keeping these games entertaining from before tipoff until you leave. I am also a big fan of The World’s Greatest Pep Band who contribute energetic, live music to all basketball games and a few other events, too. I love getting to hear talented musicians live, and the pep band never disappoints, whether they are playing “HOT TO GO!” or “When the Saints Go Marching.”

There is something for everyone to enjoy because SLU is in Division One of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) in 18 sports, so whether you like field hockey, softball, baseball, swimming, track, you name it, there is something to enjoy. This means that we are participating in the height of competition, so no matter which of these teams you go to watch, you are sure to see some really talented athletes. I had the joy of watching the NCAA Women’s Atlantic 10 Conference Finals in Volleyball when SLU hosted this tournament in 2022, and it was a weekend filled with great volleyball, which has a special place in my heart.

I enjoy the long walk to the sporting arenas as the anticipation for a good game builds and on the way home as I reminisce with friends about the game we just saw. I will often use a sporting event to break up my week, and this is truly a motivating, positive form of procrastination.

3. Free stuff

I cannot lie, I was definitely first drawn to SLU sports because of the giveaways. I am a sucker for free stuff and SLU merch does not disappoint. I do not think I could count the number of t-shirts I have gotten at SLU games, but SLU’s giveaways are great because they have a strange, yet, exciting variety. I have gotten water bottles, winter hats and a SLU blue, Billiken emblazoned cowboy hat. These quality goods offer a nice way to get some free SLU merch with a memory of a fun game attached to them. Sometimes these events even have free food!

4. Campus celebrities and connecting to classmates

It cannot go unstated that once you start going to SLU athletics games you will start to notice players more around campus. Certainly, some of them are hard to miss as they whizz by on their scooters or tower over you, but many athletes go unsung and could be sitting next to you in class without you even realizing it.

Connecting with SLU sports is a way to show appreciation and connection with these classmates, especially if their sports do not get the attention they deserve. I certainly love making these players into campus celebrities in my mind, pointing them out to friends when we see them on campus. And they truly deserve the recognition! Being a Division One athlete is no small feat, so we ought to give these students their flowers.

5. Winning

Finally, the joy you feel after a SLU win is unmatched. The song “Sweet Caroline,” which is played after every SLU win, will now forever be connected to this feeling. It is so fun to sing along with friends as you exit the arena listening to this song. Whether you are a competitive, sports-loving fan like me, or a more casual watcher, the energy that comes after winning is so fun to be a part of.

Some of our teams are truly incredible! This year, for example, SLU Women’s soccer clinched a seventh straight A-10 Championship. SLU Women’s basketball also made history by making it to the NCAA Conference in 2022 for the first time, with their team winning the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) in 2023.

What could be in store this year? Go and see for yourself!