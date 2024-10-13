The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As you scroll through the realm created by the six-by-three-inch screen in your hands, the outside world fades away. Each 15-second clip offers a quick hit of dopamine — a satisfying blend of novelty that keeps you wanting more. The creators of these snippets, TikToks, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, have mastered the art of being concise, packing entire narratives, tips and experiences into just a few seconds.

TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube have created a world that exists in 15-second segments. In this digital world, your attention flips from fashion hacks to motivational quotes, from travel snippets to quick cooking tutorials, all designed to fit seamlessly into your routine. But beneath this captivating surface lies a paradox: while you are absorbing all of this information, how much of it are you retaining?

As the hour passes, you may find yourself wondering: what did I actually learn? Did I truly engage with any of this content, or was it merely background noise in the chaos of scrolling? The short and snappy videos are compelling, but in the end, the scroll can be both entertaining and overwhelming, drawing you into a cycle that blurs the lines between productivity and distraction.

Gloria Mark, chancellor’s professor of informatics at the University of California, Irvine, noted in an interview that the average attention span has been steadily decreasing since social media became prevalent. In 2004, the average attention span was two minutes and 30 seconds, by 2012, it had dropped to 75 seconds and today it stands at just 40 seconds. This steep decline can be attributed to the instant gratification that social media provides.

Social media is designed to present information that captures your interest, and if it does not, you are only a swipe away until you find something that does. This fuels the cycle of instant gratification, delivering what you want precisely when you want it. However, this can be detrimental to productivity and increase distractions. Instead of focusing on homework that takes an hour to complete, you turn to your phone, receiving quick bursts of dopamine from scrolling. What starts as just one scroll can quickly spiral into hours of distraction.

However, can these short video clips actually help us?

TikTok videos tagged with #mentalhealth have garnered over 20 billion views, capturing the attention of millions. Educational content is widespread, suggesting that these apps serve a purpose beyond trendy dances and quirky humor. The primary audience for these platforms is young people. With one in seven adolescents struggling with mental health issues, there is a significant opportunity to promote mental health awareness. These short clips can effectively share important messages with a wide audience. Whether for a small business, a local event or raising awareness about critical issues, these 15-second videos can amplify voices and causes.

So, when it comes to the simple question of whether these short clips are beneficial, the answer is not straightforward. Social media has become an integral part of my daily life. I share photos on Instagram, repost stories about social justice and mental health and create dance videos with friends on TikTok. Social media is not something I can easily give up, and it definitely shouldn’t be overlooked.

As social media continues to play a significant role in our lives, it is in our nature to use it but to use it wisely. By setting limits on our screen time and sharing positive, impactful content, this endless scroll can work in our favor. It allows us to share our life stories, connect with people across the globe, and raise awareness about important issues.