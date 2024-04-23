The 10 Best Parts of Summer in St. Louis

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

You may think that St. Louis seems unassuming, but it is truly an amazing place with an endless amount of things to do, eat and see. As warmer weather approaches, you might be wondering how to spend your days in the city, having lived in the area my whole life, I have the answers for you! Here are just some of the hidden and not-so-hidden gems that make summer in St. Louis great:

Electric sporting events

To say St. Louis is passionate about its sports would be an understatement. Catching a game is one of the most exciting ways to spend a day or evening in the city. The Blues hockey season might be ending, but Cardinal baseball at Busch Stadium is available all summer. Cardinal fans are truly a different breed of sports lovers, something you cannot miss while at Busch Stadium. It is just one of the reasons why a Cardinal baseball game is at the top of my list of summer activities. The St. Louis City Soccer Club and the St. Louis Battlehawks, an XFL team, are two recent additions to sports in the city. No matter which team you support, attending one of these games is always a blast.

The beautiful and expansive Forest Park

Forest Park is definitely a must-do in St. Louis. Besides seeing a show at the Muny or wandering around one of its three museums, which I will get to later, the park has so much to offer. Whether you are playing a round of golf, kayaking at the boathouse, admiring the Jewel Box or just sightseeing, you will not be bored. The free zoo is a major highlight of Forest Park; it not only has over 16,000 animals but also a carousel, train and amazing shows as well. No matter how many summer days you spend at Forest Park, you are sure to always discover something new.

Ice cream!

St. Louis has quite a history with ice cream. The beloved waffle cone gained popularity at the 1904 World’s Fair, which was actually held in Forest Park. One of the best things to do on a hot summer day is grab some ice cream, and there are plenty of opportunities to do so in St. Louis. Ted Drewes Frozen Custard is a staple; the family business has been around since the 1930s. Other great ice cream shops you do not want to miss include Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery, Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream and Gelato Di Riso.

Sculptures everywhere

The city of St. Louis and the surrounding areas are home to some amazing sculptures. Having a picnic or just strolling through one of the sculpture parks is the perfect relaxing summer activity. If you are looking to see sculptures in the downtown area, Citygarden Sculpture Park and Serra Sculpture Park are great places to go. Laumeier Sculpture Park located in Sunset Hills, a suburb of St. Louis, is also amazing having over 60 sculptures and walking trails that take you through all types of nature over its 105 acres.

Museums galore

I mentioned before that Forest Park is home to three museums. They are the Saint Louis Art Museum, the Missouri History Museum and the Saint Louis Science Center. All of them have fantastic exhibits. If you are hoping to enjoy a fun and interactive museum, the City Museum is the place to go. It is basically an adult playground with slides, caves and even a Ferris wheel on the roof! I cannot mention museums in St. Louis without mentioning the Gateway Arch. Underneath the gateway to the West, which is definitely a must-see, are six galleries that explain how the city was founded.

A variety of shows

St. Louis never disappoints when it comes to live entertainment. Different shows play all throughout the summer at the Muny, which is located in Forest Park. I highly recommend catching one of these performances, especially because there are free seats available on a first-come, first served basis. St. Louis has plenty of concert opportunities over the summer as well. Busch Stadium and Hollywood Casino Amphitheater are amazing outdoor venues, so if you have the opportunity to see a show at either location, I would not pass it up.

Lively farmers markets

Attending a farmers market is another fun activity on a summer day. Soulard Farmers Market is very popular, and it is actually the oldest operating market in St. Louis. The Tower Grove Farmers Market is another great option; just make sure to check their hours before you go. If you are looking for a market in the suburbs, Kirkwood Farmers Market is great as well. They even have a snow cone stand, so you can enjoy a cool treat while looking around.

Six Flags

I could not discuss summer in St. Louis without bringing up Six Flags. The theme park is about 30 minutes outside of the city, but the drive is worth it. Six Flags St. Louis has attractions for everyone. There are roller coasters for thrill seekers and lots of carnival-type games for those who want to stay on the ground. They even have a water park called Hurricane Harbor if you plan to attend Six Flags on a super hot day. Although a day at an amusement park is not exactly relaxing, I believe it is a must-do.

Coffee coffee coffee

You can find all types of coffee shops around St. Louis. Blueprint Coffee is one of my favorites, and it has three locations scattered around the city. The vibes there are immaculate, and they make an amazing chai tea latte. Not too far from the Kirkwood Farmers Market is Teleo Coffee. The shop fits into its neighborhood perfectly, and the atmosphere is truly great. Next to St. Louis University’s medical campus is another great coffee shop, called Crave. Their food and drinks are amazing, but the true highlight of Crave is that it is in a beautifully renovated church.

Beautiful neighborhoods with good eats

I have one last suggestion when it comes to summer in St. Louis, to explore all of the neighborhoods that St. Louis has to offer. The city and the suburbs have so many unique neighborhoods that just exploring one, or a few of them, can make for a great day. On top of this, you can find excellent food all throughout the St. Louis neighborhoods. The Hill, The Loop, Soulard, Old Webster and Central West End are just a few parts of town that I would recommend spending a day at or just grabbing a bite to eat.

St. Louis has so much to offer during every season of the year, but there is something special about summer here. This list is only some of my recommendations because it would be impossible to name all of the great things that make up the gateway to the West. I hope these suggestions will help you uncover the hidden gems of St. Louis this summer.