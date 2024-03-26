So You Want to Apply to Law School? Advice from an Admitted Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Are you interested in pursuing law school and not sure where to start? Here are ten tips for navigating the law school admissions process from a recently admitted law student who wishes she had known these tips while applying.

First and foremost, stop comparing yourself to others on social media

It can be really easy to fall down the rabbit hole and become sucked into an obsession of what others are posting on social media. Try to avoid this side of social media and navigate towards helpful tips or accounts that post daily LSAT study questions instead. Don’t stress if your study habits or application process isn’t identical to the influencers on social media. It’s also okay if you haven’t begun studying for the LSAT yet or if you can’t dedicate 40 hours or more a week to studying. Focus on yourself, your personal goals and paving your own unique path that is not defined by others.

Before you dive in too deep, know your “Why Law?”

Before you spend hours preparing for the LSAT, have a grasp of why you want to practice law. Spend time considering if law is right for you and consider why you are passionate about law school before beginning on this investment. Whatever your reason is, be firm in it and be prepared to expand upon this later in your personal statement.

Contact your Pre-Law Counselors for LSAT Prep or Potential Fee Waivers

I recommend reaching out to the pre-law office beforehand for LSAT preparation materials. They sometimes have free materials or fee waivers for certain websites. In addition, they often host group LSAT study sessions or provide resources for getting connected with your community.

Begin Studying for the LSAT

When I first started studying, I took a practice exam on Khan Academy. I considered this score my diagnostic and used it to help guide my study plan. Personally, I primarily utilized free resources on Khan Academy for my LSAT prep. If you have the resources, paying for a prep site like 7Sage or a book like the LSAT Bible can be helpful, but it is not necessary. There are extremely helpful and free resources available online, but it’s up to you how you choose to study. At the end of the day, don’t let LSAT prep overwhelm you. You are more than capable and this score does not define you or your future.

If you aren’t confident with your score, take the LSAT again

The first time taking a test like the LSAT is nerve wracking and can elicit major test anxiety. If you didn’t feel confident in your first test or your score, fear not because you can always test again. Law schools can see each of your tests, but don’t let this deter you from trying again. You can always attach an addendum to your application explaining your reasoning for testing again.

Research law schools compared to your legal goals

Don’t apply to a school just because they are a top 14 school! Research the school, the culture, the grading policies, whether or not they offer internships or externships, bar exam passage rates, location, employment rates and more. Become more familiar with the schools you are applying to outside of how they are ranked. If you know what type of law you hope to practice, research schools that align with your goals.

Begin your personal statement with plenty of time to revise and redraft before the early decision deadlines

While it can be tempting to procrastinate your personal statement, especially since it’s only two pages, begin working on it sooner rather than later. Many law schools open their applications on Sept. 1 and give decisions on a rolling basis. If you intend to apply early decision, be prepared to submit your application before the end of the fall semester. I recommend setting hard draft deadlines for yourself early in the semester so that your editors have plenty of time to review your application materials. Personally, I had nearly ten drafts of my personal statement after sending it out to the pre-law office, writing services and other academic mentors.

Find friends, peers, professors, the pre-law office, career services, or anyone else to review your application materials

You are never alone in your application process. Your professors, friends, classmates, writing services, pre-law office, pre-law ambassadors, local law students and more are all resources you can and should reach out to while working on your application materials. These resources can help you with bouncing off ideas, but they can also give you a better understanding of what an outside reviewer obtains from reading your application.

Reach out to your recommenders early

Most law schools will require two to three letters of recommendation to be submitted with your application. Don’t let this scare you, but be sure to begin thinking about who you want to ask for these letters so that you can make the request early enough that this requirement does not delay your application. If you are asking a professor with a busy schedule, it may take them more time to provide you a letter of recommendation. Get those asks out early and remember to be respectful in your requests. Remember to ask people who can speak to your character, your unique qualities and your skills in and outside of the classroom.

Use your materials to showcase yourself and your uniqueness

One piece of advice I received that stood out is that I was told to make my personal statement something that could only be written by me and nobody else. Each sentence in the personal statement should be something no one else could write and submit. Use the limited real estate wisely and use the two pages to showcase your passions, goals and why you are drawn to and invested in studying law. Your reason for studying law is unique to you, and make this clear within your personal statement. You are the expert in yourself; don’t be afraid to showcase yourself. Use the two pages to brag about yourself and what you have learned in life that led you to this path. Be confident in yourself and what you have to offer. You have accomplished so much in your life.