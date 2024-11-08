Robbie vs. Gaga: Which version of Harley Quinn is better?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

With the recent release of “Joker: Folie à Deux,” audiences worldwide are now analyzing Lady Gaga’s new depiction of the iconic character Harley Quinn. She is an insane villain who commits horrifying acts with the Joker by her side. A sequel to the 2019 success “The Joker,” expectations were high for director Todd Philips’ take on the role of Harley Quinn. Since the film is a musical, featuring many fabulous song and dance sequences, Gaga was an obvious choice for the role. The other most recent portrayal of this villain came from Margot Robbie only a few short years ago in “Suicide Squad,” directed by David Ayer. Due to the proximity in the timing of the two adaptations, audiences are naturally comparing, and criticizing, the differences in the actresses’ portrayals of the character.

Lady Gaga, a famous pop artist turned film star, was the perfect addition to Phillips’ cast. Alongside the multi-talented Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for his impeccable performance in the previous film, Gaga took on a challenging script and story with talent and determination. In recent years, she has made a name for herself as a skillful actress in roles in blockbuster films like “House of Gucci” and “A Star is Born.” Gaga has proven time and again that she can portray emotionally complex characters and sing beautifully while she does so.

Margot Robbie is a much more established actress who has been impressing audiences since her breakthrough role in “The Wolf of Wall Street” in 2013. Robbie has proved her wide range of talent by taking on roles like the emotionally fraught ice skater Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” to her more reserved performance in “Bombshell.” Many consider her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and its accompanying sequels her best performance. While her talent and commitment to the role are clear, it is obvious that the version of the character this movie depicts is a hyper-sexualized shadow of the Harley Quinn we know from the comics.

While this Harley is funny, peppy and scantily dressed, she does not hold the same maniacal lust for evil that former interpretations of the character presented. The character’s outfit shows audiences all they need to know about the director and styling teams’ vision for the character. Booty shorts, a perpetually wet and torn tee shirt, and a collar-like necklace complete her uniform in the first film.

This ensemble is a stark contrast to the outfit Harley Quinn dons in the comics. In her first canonical appearance, which was in 1999, in “Batman: Harley Quinn,” the maniacal jokester wears a modest elastic red and black bodysuit. While her partners in combat throughout “Suicide Squad” appear in protective armor and gear, Robbie’s character waltzes through the film in an outfit that offers no protection. The characters’ actions reflect her clothing choices, as she sexualizes herself throughout the film and is ogled at by male onlookers.

To be clear, I criticize the director and production team’s conception of the character and not Margot Robbie’s performance. As an actress, she had no control over her costuming or lines throughout the film and delivered an incredible performance. Nor do I criticize her decision to take the role as her delivery of her lines and commitment to the sensitivities of her character were stunning. I criticize the director’s decision to take this autonomous, self-motivated and maniacal character and spin her into a product that embodies the ideal of the male gaze.

Margot Robbie is a wonderful actress who deserves to be commended for her talent and characterization rather than her appeal to male audiences. She did not deserve the sexist reimagining of the character that David Ayer presented in his directorial vision.

In contrast to this overly sexualized conception of the character is Lady Gaga’s refreshing new take on the classic role. “Joker: Folie à Deux” was widely criticized by audiences upon its release. Although it is far from faultless, the newest Joker installment has much to teach its watchers. Unlike typical comic-inspired movies, the film offers a critique of issues in our modern-day society like police brutality, the erasure of the mentally ill and the normalization of violence. Lady Gaga’s version of Harley Quinn holds the film together. She shows a calculated intelligence rather than presenting a ditsy demeanor. In congruence with the original characterization of the role, Gaga’s Harley is devoted to the Joker.

Her portrayal is just as unhinged as past variations, but she does not rely on seduction to further her ambition. Instead, Harley in “Joker: Folie à Deux” stays one step ahead of Arthur Fleck’s Joker. The final scene in the film shows the real complexity of the character. She presents her devotion to the idea of the Joker, rather than the human being underneath, driving home the message of the film. While many were disappointed by her limited number of scenes in the movie, I think that this added to the mystery and ambiguity of the character which the Joker also felt.

Ultimately, these two opposing versions of the iconic Harley Quinn are both stunning performances. The real difference lies in the directorial visions. David Ayers’ sexist depiction of Harley Quinn was reduced to a “bimbo” type character rather than showcasing the maniacal deviousness of the original Harley.