In honor of Halloween, I compiled a list of my favorite movies to watch during this spooky season. Mind you, I am not a horror enthusiast. I do not like gore, and I get scared pretty easily, but that does not mean I do not like the creepy vibes of Halloween! These movies are sure to get you in the mood to carve jack-o-lanterns and eat candy, but won’t leave you having nightmares.

This list is in no particular order. All of these are amazing movies, so throw on some comfy pajamas, get your Halloween candy ready and give them a try.

“Corpse Bride”

When Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham-Carter are paired together, you know it’s going to be a great movie. The dynamic duo plays Victor and Emily, respectively. Victor is a very anxious man who cannot correctly say his wedding vows to Emily, his fiancee. Flustered, he flees to the woods, recites his vows perfectly and puts the ring on a hand-shaped branch. Much to his surprise, the corpse of Emily emerges from the ground, wearing the ring he just put on her hand. Victor is forced to go to the land of the dead with Emily and struggles to get back to Victoria. In the end, they bond and he struggles to decide if he should return to the land of the living. The film is by Tim Burton, with music by Danny Elfman. The songs give the movie so much life and get stuck in my head all year long. It’s a great movie to watch outside of the Halloween season too!



“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

I am obsessed with Snoopy. I have Snoopy-themed clothes, stuffed animals, and even dressed as Snoopy for Halloween! Everyone in my life knows how much I love Snoopy. I may be biased, but the Peanuts special is a must-watch every Halloween. It is such a goofy movie! There is such a strange sequence in which Snoopy fights the Red Baron in a World War I Flying Ace. It is so odd, but it lives rent-free in my head. Everything from the music to the hilarious musings of Linus, Charlie Brown’s friend, and his belief in the Great Pumpkin instead of Santa Claus makes this an amazing movie. It’s a classic, you can’t go wrong with this one!

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

This movie may be my favorite holiday movie of all time. It combines two of my favorite holidays, Halloween and Christmas. Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of the Halloween town, tires of the same holiday year after year. He discovers Christmas and decides he wants to take it over. Along with the help of the citizens of the Halloween town, they kidnap Santa Claus and make Christmas scary. This is another film by Tim Burton that is accompanied by Danny Elfman’s music. The first time I listen to the soundtrack of this movie each year, I settle into the holiday season and sing my heart out. This movie is a great one to remind you to find the beauty in your everyday life, but also be a fun way to celebrate Halloween.

The “Harry Potter” series

Though Harry Potter spans eight movies, it is full of Halloween vibes, making it a perfect seasonal watch. The iconic Halloween feast in the Great Hall, with floating pumpkins and flickering candles, sets an eerie yet enchanting tone, while key plot twists and mysterious happenings often unfold around Halloween. The magical atmosphere, complete with dark forests, ghostly encounters, werewolves and spells, creates a cozy, yet spooky feel. Even though it’s not strictly a Halloween series, the films are perfect for chilly nights when you want a touch of magic.

“Coraline”

Strangely enough, this supposed kids’ movie is the scariest film on this list. Coraline, voiced by Dakota Fanning, has grown sick of her boring life and downright dismissive parents. A portal to another world opens up in her house with a button key and she goes in to find her Other Mother, who has buttons for eyes. This world seems perfect, but Coraline realizes that she is not safe when the Other Mother says to stay in this world, Coraline needs to sew buttons over her eyes. This movie has so many easter eggs, that every time you watch it, it feels like a new movie. I totally recommend this if you are interested in the creepier side of Halloween.

Whether you are discovering these movies for the first time or revisiting them, they are sure to set the perfect Halloween mood. From quirky fun to eerie chills, this lineup brings just the right amount of spooky spirit to enjoy the season. So grab some candy, cozy up, and make the most of Halloween before it’s gone!