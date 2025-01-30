This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

As we approach the height of winter, we need to be prepared. When the temperatures drop, it helps to have winter necessities on hand, ranging from outdoor to indoor materials.

Just because it is cold outside does not mean we have to stay in. Going out in the winter can be very enjoyable, but you must be prepared. Sure, people say that beauty is pain, but beauty is not worth risking hypothermia.

I’m sure almost everyone has seen the viral fleece-lined leggings at some point this season. Although I have never tried them, I understand the hype. As someone who loves to wear pantyhose under a skirt or dress to spice up an outfit, I would invest in a pair of these leggings to help keep my legs warm in the winter. Most people order them from TikTok shops, but Amazon also has great options!

My favorite winter accessory is a heated winter coat. I recently received one for Christmas, and I am in love! This is a necessity, especially for walking to class in the negative temperatures. Mine came from Amazon, but you can find them anywhere online and even in stores like Home Depot.

What would this list be without infamous UGG boots? Any type of wool-lined boots will do the trick this season to keep your feet nice and warm. I know UGG boots can be pricey and sometimes dupes are just not as good. However, I have a pair of BEARPAW boots, which are amazing, and so much cheaper than UGG boots.

Last but definitely not least, Hot Hands. These are actual lifesavers when you are outside in this weather. An added plus is that you can find them in-store almost anywhere. Second, Hot Hands also makes toe warmers to keep in your shoes. Therefore, if you do not want to spend a lot of money on new boots, but have cold feet, you can easily buy toe warmers!

For my girls who prefer to stay in when it is super cold out, I have you covered, too. I do love a nice cozy night in, especially when it is below freezing outside.

Starting off strong is a Warmie plush. These stuffed animals are so cozy and cute. You can place your Warmie in the microwave and make the perfect heating pad to keep you nice and warm. There are many options, and they also add great decor to your bed. I have the turtle one, and I adore it.

Feeling like you need a coffee but do not want to leave the comfort of your warm house? Instant espresso is the perfect option to fill those cravings. There are many flavors and brands. However, I have tried the Nescafé Gold Espresso in the flavor Blonde and I highly recommend it. At-home coffees are also completely customizable, which makes them even better.

We all know that winter leaves us a little more dry than usual. That is why it is so important to stay moisturized. I recently tried the trending eos Shea Better Moisture Body Lotion, and it is so worth the hype! If you have not tried it yet, this is your sign to purchase and use it.

To conclude, warm slippers! I cannot leave slippers off the list. I think fuzzy-lined slippers are the coziest. However, slipper options are forever endless. There’s a perfect pair out there for everyone. Slippers are not something you want to leave off your cozy winter list though, so make sure you find your favorite pair!

Do not let the cold weather turn winter into a boring season. It is time to load up on these items and take on the cold, girls!