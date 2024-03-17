Is Talking Heads’ 1984 “Stop Making Sense” Concert Film at “Timeless” Status Yet? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The art-rock band Talking Heads has been a staple of alternative music since their debut in 1977; the group’s repertoire includes many widely known numbers, including “Burning Down the House” and “Once in a Lifetime,” as well as many other notable classics that transcend generation differences. One creative project tends to stand out above the rest as their magnum opus, “Stop Making Sense.”

“Stop Making Sense” (SMS) is a concert movie that perfectly captures the magical energy of a 1983 live Talking Heads performance. Concert films weren’t exactly a new phenomenon when the Talking Heads did it, as artists such as Duran Duran and Pink Floyd had produced similar films prior. However, the artistic nature of the film sets it apart from others by infusing a style and energy that is exclusively “Talking Heads”. The film used adds a grainy texture to the visuals, which contributes to a cozy atmosphere and enriches the colors on stage and in the audience.

SMS goes beyond a typical concert film by showing the behind-the-scenes stage management and other infrequently seen aspects of filmmaking and concert production. The film truly details the “it takes a village” approach to performing and makes it feel like you’re truly a part of the production. Intimate snippets of the film show the members from strange angles, sharing the rare perspective of stagehands pausing to reflect on the product of their work.

The film begins as lead singer David Byrne walks on an empty stage with a microphone, “Hi, I gotta tape I wanna play.” The cassette pops into the player and Byrne begins playing the opening chords of “Psycho Killer,” bobbing his head to the beat. Byrne, the charming showman that he is, takes a lap around the stage, dancing to various tape disruptions that foreshadow the show’s frenzied end.

The show builds momentum slowly, as instruments are added song by song. First with Tina Weymouth’s bass in a touching rendition of “Heaven,” during which Jerry Harrison’s drum set is wheeled out before it’s used to punctuate “Thank You for Sending Me an Angel.” The rest of the band and several guest stars are added throughout the show to create an eclectic assortment of prog-rock perfection.

A24 Films released a remastered version of “Stop Making Sense” last year, prompting a resurgence of popularity that had old and new fans alike rushing to theaters across the country. Soon afterward, A24 teased a modern “Stop Making Sense” cover album featuring stars such as Lorde and Miley Cyrus. This surge in commercial activity appears after 33 years of estrangement due to the band’s bitter breakup in 1991. The revived hype for this incredible band makes me wonder if “Stop Making Sense” has achieved timeless status. Yes or no, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Talking Heads remains a household name for the next 30 years.