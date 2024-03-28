Expanding Global Horizons: Atlas Week and it’s impact on the Saint Louis University community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Atlas Week is a week-long celebration of world cultures held annually at Saint Louis University (SLU) to promote the relationship between the Jesuit tradition and promote awareness of global issues. The Atlas Program was created in 2001 to bring more attention to SLU’s international academic programs and the diverse cultures found on campus. The term “Atlas Week” refers to how travelers and historians used an atlas to discover the world. Similarly, SLU students use Atlas Week to discover global cultures and promote cross-cultural understanding.

This year, Atlas Week will take place Apr. 7-13.

One of the essential parts of Atlas Week is the focus on education about different cultures and global issues. Atlas Week brings speakers and participants from all around the world who specialize in global politics and cultural heritage. Through a diverse array of lectures, workshops and panel discussions, the SLU community has the opportunity to come together and connect with others through meaningful conversations. These connections allow for a more tight-knit community where everyone’s experiences and cultures can be celebrated.

Along with panel discussions and speaker presentations, Atlas Week prioritizes the celebration of global cultures through performances and showcases. Whether it is a dance performance, a musical concert or a showcase of a tradition, Atlas Week allows the SLU community to educate themselves and appreciate the richness of culture found on campus.

Atlas Week’s impact doesn’t just encompass SLU’s campus; it affects communities across St. Louis and the country. Through service projects, volunteer opportunities and outreach initiatives, Atlas Week reminds students of the importance of contributing to global causes and inspires students and community members to become educated global citizens to help make a difference and larger impact.

A main point of Atlas Week is to foster empathetic and respectful conversations. Many of the topics raised at Atlas Week events can be challenging to discuss, but the week offers a platform and resources for careful but methodical dialogues to encourage participants to challenge their assumptions and broaden their horizons. These conversations are critical to Atlas Week.

One of my favorite events during Atlas Week is the Billiken World Festival. The two-hour event has delicious foods representing many world countries and heritages. There are also music and dance performances showcasing their respective cultures. The festival is a great insight into the purpose behind Atlas Week, which is an opportunity to discover more about the world and to appreciate the meaning behind traditions. It is one of the first events of the week, so it is a great kick-off to an event-filled week.

As a Martin Luther King Jr. Scholar at SLU, I appreciate Atlas Week’s impact on our community. As a scholar, I help advertise and promote events on campus, and seeing the excitement for events on campus is uplifting and promising. Atlas Week is a powerful reminder of recent global events and promotes the importance of carrying empathy wherever you go. Atlas Week isn’t just a highlighted week in the academic calendar, it is the epitome of SLU’s commitment to create compassionate world leaders and leaders who will make a positive impact in future communities.