Elf Cosmetics Dupes That Are Worth The Hype

Elf Cosmetics is known for makeup and skincare that is good quality and great for a budget. It is also beloved by many people who shop for environmentally-conscious beauty products since it is one of the few cruelty-free and vegan brands you can get at your local drugstore. Over the past year or so, however, many people have noticed the company stepping up its game to make products that are incredibly similar to popular luxury products, all while maintaining their affordable pricing. Here are some of the so-called dupes I have tried that are worth the purchase.

This is one of Elf’s more recent launches and is frequently compared to DIOR addict lip oil due to similarities in packaging, applicator and formula. The big difference between the two is that the Elf product is $8, while the DIOR product is a whopping $40! I have the lip oil in clear, and I love to put it on in the morning when I am wearing minimal to no makeup. There isn’t a smell, which I love, and it doesn’t have a greasy feel when applied. The biggest plus is that I don’t feel the need to reapply for hours at a time, and it is super compact so I can take it anywhere I go!

Halo Glow is a face product that can be used either as a sheer foundation substitute or under makeup to provide a glowy base. It is often compared to the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, which has a very similar function, package and even name. The Charlotte Tilbury product is over 3 times as expensive as this one! I like the Halo Glow Liquid Filter’s lightweight texture and long-lasting glow. I usually pair it with CC cream to get more coverage, and I find that it helps my makeup stay longer throughout the day! I also have acne-prone skin, and this is one of the few foundation products that does not cause break outs.

The Hydrating Camo Concealer is what I would consider a standard liquid concealer that retails for $7. It is most often compared to the Tarte Shape-Tape full-coverage concealer, which retails for $32. The Hydrating Camo Concealer is great for no-makeup makeup looks or if you are someone who just likes to wear concealer. The main standout of this product is that it doesn’t crease, but still provides a good amount of coverage. It is also not too cakey, which can be hard to find in liquid concealers.

The Suntouchable Woah Glow acts as both a sunscreen and a primer, and is similar to the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, but costs $24 less! This product is my go-to when I am outside for hours during the summer. I love the lightweight formula and absence of smell, as well as the glowy finish it leaves on my skin. This is another face product that does not break out my skin, which can be a big problem in sunscreens in particular. I love wearing it both on its own and under makeup!

If you’re looking for more affordable products but don’t want to sacrifice trendy packaging and formulas, Elf Cosmetics is a great place to start! The brand is super easy to find, incredibly transparent about their ingredients and philosophy and doesn’t hurt your wallet.