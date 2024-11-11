Eight Handmade Accessories to Bring Whimsy to Your Cold Weather Outfit

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

As the Halloween season comes to a close, we do not have to fall into an outfit rut and become bored simply because it is cold. It is easy to throw on a hoodie and call it a day — and who does not love a good hoodie — but why not add some eclectic pieces to your wardrobe?

Whether your style aligns more with fairies, goblins or crows, there is something for everyone who entertains the whimsical, even once the magic has left the air.

I’ve compiled a list of 11 accessories to spark your imagination and show what’s out there to share the joy of handmade pieces. By entertaining the idea of such items you are supporting artists by getting their names out there while they keep the tradition of quality craftsmanship alive.

Stars are a staple within whimsical fashion choices and for good reason! These clay earrings bring justice to the celestial motif and also call to mind the 2009 Henry Selick film “Coraline,” a staple of the childhoods of many. This piece is also available in necklace and keychain form with nine color options, including black, green, red, blue and pink.

2. Grunge Fairy Dangle Earrings ($9.75)

Honing in on both cuteness and macabre, these earrings can be styled either way. You could rely either on the light nature of the star and butterfly or the darkness of the black bead and skull. The duality of its construction is sure to add a nice layer of additional complexity to any outfit.

3. Custom “Junk Drawer” Necklaces ($31.11+)

If you are searching for the perfect multicolored stone necklace, here is just the one! Available in six length options to make it fit just right and even more choices of pendants, whatever your creative vision is, it can be achieved.

4. Lily of the Valley Earrings ($16.93+)

For those who prefer softer aesthetic choices, these Lily of the Valley Earrings are to die for. These beautiful flowers have layers with different resin textures and materials throughout, bringing lightness around the face and increasing the look of luminosity. If one pearlescent white flower is not enough, a second flower can be added to each gold-sliver hooked earring.

5. Star Fairy Necklaces ($25.00+)

This gorgeous star necklace combines wire wrapping with shaped stones creating a multidimensional effect, making the stars almost jump off the chain. Stung on a silver chain with wire choices of sliver or gold, this necklace is perfect for adding subtle touches, and a great addition to your daily jewelry lineup.

6. Star Phone Charms ($14.00)

Who says that accessories have to go on your person? Phone charms can be a great way to add personality to an item used frequently in daily life, and bring you joy while you use it. This set of two yellow polymer clay star charms look perfectly imperfect, with adorable expressions and crooked points, and can be used together or shared between yourself and a special someone.

7. Fall Fairy Choker ($17.00)

Choker necklaces, like most necklaces, have the potential to bring a gorgeous interest factor into your outfit without overpowering anything, and this piece does just that. With warm colors combating the blues of the cold, it is sure to exude comfortable vibes, perfect for class and daily activities!

8. Kaleidoscope Bracelet ($9.75)

We can’t forget about the wrists, ending with these interestingly eclectic beaded bracelets. With 23 bead options and arrangements full of color, one is sure to complement your style.

Much like the weather, our styles are ever-changing, and a great way to explore that evolution without breaking the bank is accessories. With the invention of the internet and online shopping, we are closer than ever to our every fashion desire. I encourage you to explore what feels right to you because what feels right may just invite a little magic and joy into your life.