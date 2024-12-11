The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, or is it? I love Christmas just as much as the next person; however, every year it seems to get less and less magical. As a college student specifically, it is hard to think about the joys of the holiday season until it is too late. Finals and adulting are constantly on my mind, and finding time for festive fun is harder than you might think.

This year, one of my goals as the new year approaches is to keep the Christmas season magical. It can be hard growing up, so I think it is important to be a little childish every once in a while. The holidays are the perfect time for this. If you are feeling like a bit of a Grinch this year or just cannot get into the spirit, here is what I am trying this year to keep the Christmas vibes high and the nostalgia flowing.

Shop early rather than late!

I love giving gifts. Typically, I tend to procrastinate all my Christmas shopping, and things get stressful. This year, I have been curating a list of gift ideas for the past few months, and it has been a game changer. I have already gotten most of my shopping done. Not only is it great to have this off my plate, it makes me excited for Christmas. I just cannot wait to see everyone open what I got them. For me, gift giving is one of the best parts of the holiday season.

Make something festive!

As a college student, it can be tricky to afford a bunch of gifts for family and friends. This does not mean you are out of luck; in fact, it can be more special to make something one of a kind. Even if it is simple, it is sure to be appreciated. Plus, crafting always makes me feel good and brings me back to my childhood. If you are all set on gifts, I still encourage making something festive for yourself! A great way to get in the holiday spirit is to decorate your apartment or dorm. Here is a great list of some DIY decor options.

Watch Christmas movies and listen to Christmas music!

If you need something on in the background while crafting this season, Christmas music or a Christmas movie is the perfect option. This always helps bring the holiday vibes. Personally, for me to really experience the Christmas magic, I will put on “Elf” or “The Polar Express” because those movies are the most nostalgic for me. Also, having a Christmas playlist at the ready for when I’m in the car or walking around campus is the best.

Put up decor early!

Not only do I procrastinate on my Christmas shopping, but I also put up my holiday decorations way too late, so I barely have any time to enjoy them. This year I made sure to change that! I put up a mini tree and garland in my room at school. Looking at these and lighting my Christmas cookie candle makes the stressful nights during the final weeks of school all the better. I also helped put up the Christmas decorations at my house over Thanksgiving break. Doing this makes me even more excited to head home for the holidays.

Appreciate the Christmas lights!

Decorations at my own house are great, but seeing all the Christmas lights around town really brings out the festive side in me. Even when I am not driving to see lights specifically, I will just take a second to appreciate all the decorations I see in people’s yards. It really puts me in the mood and makes me excited about my family’s tradition of looking at famous Christmas lights around St. Louis.

Spend time with family and friends!

Speaking of family, I think one of the most important things you can do to find the holiday magic is to spend time with them or your friends. Being with my favorite people and doing festive activities like making a gingerbread house or ice skating makes me so happy. Trust me, I know it can seem stressful or hard to make time for these things, but it is so worth it.

I know it can be easy to get down around the holidays, but just allowing yourself to let in and take advantage of all the joys of Christmas is the best thing you can do. Taking all my own advice this holiday season has truly made me feel like a kid again. It actually feels like the most wonderful time of the year, and I have felt some Christmas magic just like I did as a child.