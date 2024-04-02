Cheers to Sobriety: Top Mocktail Picks for College Nights Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

As a senior in college, I have the overwhelming urge to make every moment count. I am hyper-aware that this is the last year that I will be an undergraduate student, with friends who are all in the same stage of life as me. Last semester, this mission to make every moment count ultimately resulted in me going out with friends multiple times a month. I was consuming alcohol at an amount that I’d never done before. The increase in my alcohol consumption caused some changes in my overall well-being. I found that my hangovers were worse and I was way more bloated than usual.

Following winter break, I decided I’d had enough—I hated being hungover every weekend. When I got back to campus in January, I decided that I had to find a way to make every moment count in a way that did not make me ill. I found that a lot of the time, having a drink at the bar was less about drinking, and more about fitting in with everyone else who was also holding a beverage in their hands.

The desire to continue going out with my friends in a way that did not negatively impact my overall health ultimately led me to the world of mocktails. Here are the best mocktails that are delicious, satisfying and perfect for enjoying a night out with friends without compromising your health.

1. Shirley Temple

Indulge in the nostalgic taste of ginger ale mixed with the vibrant hues of grenadine syrup, and maraschino cherry. It’s a non-alcoholic classic that’s perfect for a college night out.

2. Virgin Tequila Sunrise

Experience the stunning sunrise colors without the alcohol. Savor the blend of orange juice and grenadine syrup, layered over ice, creating a refreshing mocktail that’s as beautiful as it is delicious.

3. Pineapple Ginger Sparkler

Let the flavors of pineapple juice mingle with the spicy kick of ginger ale, creating a mocktail that is both refreshing and tasty. Perfect for those looking to add a touch of zest to their drink repertoire.

4. Virgin Mojito

Elevate your evening with muddled mint leaves, topped with a splash of soda water and a touch of sweetness from agave nectar. This mocktail is refreshing, making it the perfect drink for a college night out.

5. Arnold Palmer

Served over ice, this invigorating mocktail offers a perfect balance of lemonade and iced tea, making itself a simple but delicious drink option when you’re out with friends.

Even though I still occasionally engage in casual drinking with my friends, having a go-to list of mocktails makes it easier for me to savor every moment of my senior year without having to sacrifice my health and well-being. Mocktails allow me to make each final moment of my college experience count without having to endure the negative effects of over drinking.