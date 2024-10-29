Barbie summer vs. Brat summer: A summer showdown

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the temperature begins to drop and we say hello to fall, we enter a time for reflection on summer. The past two years have seen two distinct cultural phenomenons that defined our summers: Barbie summer and Brat summer. Both concepts have their unique styles, attitudes and aesthetics. Drawing inspiration from both childhood nostalgia and contemporary trends, these viral sensations took social media by storm. We can reflect on what each of these summer eras represent and how they reflect broader cultural shifts.

Barbie summer, inspired by the 2023 film “Barbie,” embodied a spirit of positivity, girlhood and empowerment. The Barbie summer trend was defined by its iconic pink, unabashed femininity and whimsical approach to life, all rooted in the spirit of Barbie. It was a celebration of women and the freedom afforded to them from no longer needing to be ashamed of their femininity. Barbie summer served as a cultural movement, empowering women to reclaim their narratives and express themselves without any hesitation.

If your TikTok for you page was anything like mine, it would have been filled with “Barbiecore” outfits during the summer of 2023. Many influencers embraced the aesthetic and created both classic Barbie looks and modern interpretations. Social media platforms were filled with creative interpretations of the Barbie look, which fostered a sense of community for women. This trend encouraged women of all ages to embrace their playfulness, and experiment with bold colors and fun accessories.

Barbie Summer went beyond fashion. It evoked a sense of community between women. With many friends gathering for themed parties wearing their best Barbie-inspired looks, the summer was marked by an emphasis on friendship and self-expression. These events served to foster an environment of support and joy.

The film “Barbie” sparked numerous conversations on the empowerment of women as individuals and as a community. The film’s message promotes self-love and unity, which resonated with audiences of all ages. The emphasis on empowerment and kindness is a central theme of Barbie summer, making it not only a fashion trend but a cultural movement.

In contrast, 2024 was defined by its devotion to Brat Summer. This phenomenon takes its namesake from Charli XCX’s new album, “Brat.” Brat summer personifies a carefree and party-centric aesthetic that celebrates female empowerment. Devoted to freedom and fun, the hyperpop album celebrates youthful expression and individuality. This trend invites its participants to embrace their individuality and take on an unapologetic attitude. Brat summer fosters a sisterhood that celebrates authenticity and diversity of voices.

The Brat summer aesthetic is marked by its iconic neon-lime green, fishnet tights and unique mix of styles, and it is easy to understand the sense of liberation evoked in the summer of 2024. Social media played an important role in amplifying the Brat summer movement, as platforms became hubs for women to showcase their creativity and fashion sense. TikTok was filled with Charli XCX fans sharing their most unique and daring outfits while showcasing their own distinctive style. The digital platform became a vibrant space for creativity, as users experimented with a blend of punk and Y2K fashion.

With its playful approach to life, Brat summer serves as a testament to self-expression and creativity. The album’s perfect blend of pop and experimental sounds goes great with its messages to break free of social expectations and embrace individuality. The songs not only energize the listeners but also cultivates an environment of empowerment, reminding women that their voices matter.

The infectious beats perfectly encompass the spirit of summer. When I listen to songs like “360” or “Von Dutch” I find myself longing for fun and spontaneity. While Brat summer highlights the importance of individuality, it also involves a large social aspect, with many women coming together to share their love of music. It is a great reminder that summer is supposed to be enjoyed with friends.

While Barbie summer and Brat summer appear to be opposites, both trends represent themes of empowerment and self-expression. Barbie summer culminates joy and femininity, while Brat Summer features themes of originality and artistry. They represent two summers filled with cultural expression that built community and inspired women to find their voice. Each trend encourages women to embrace their unique identities and express themselves freely, whether through fashion choices or artistic pursuits. The beauty of each trend lies in its ability to serve as a celebration of diversity and call for all voices to be heard.

As we say goodbye to sun-soaked days and hello to autumn weather, we can continue to celebrate the diversity of our experiences and identities. Whether you are dancing to Charli XCX’s music or wearing your best pink outfit, it is important to remember to celebrate who you are and enjoy each moment. Embracing the changing seasons can serve as a reminder of our constantly evolving identities and how we express ourselves. Autumn invites us to reflect on the exciting memories from summer while looking forward to our new experiences. Let’s take the vibrant energy from Barbie summer and Brat summer into the cooler months, and ensure the spirit of self-expression flourishes in every season.