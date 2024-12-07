Top 8 Gifts: Cool Girl Gift Guide 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you can think of the perfect gifts any day of the year, but the second the calendar switches to December, suddenly, all the ideas have left your brain. Below is a list of the top 8 gifts a “cool girl” like yourself or your besties would love.

#1: Rhode Lip Case

The Rhode Lip Case is a beautiful, sleek silicone phone case that includes a slot on the back to conveniently store your Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint safely comes in and comes in five different colors. This can be found on the Rhode website and costs $38, with the optional add-on of the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint for $18.

#2: Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer

Everyone loves the memories of a Polaroid picture, but carrying around the Polaroid itself can be a hassle. This Mini Photo Printer allows you to easily print out any picture in the same format as the beloved Polaroid photos. It comes in two colors, white and blush pink, and is on sale for $79 on Amazon.

#3: Bedsure Heated Blanket

For you girls who are freezing in winter right now, this is the perfect gift.. A heated blanket is by far one of the best purchases I have ever made for myself. It’s amazing to snuggle under and read a good book or watch a movie. This can be found on Amazon, costs $38, and comes in several different sizes and colors.

#4: Emi Jay Hair Accessories

Any hair accessories on the Emi Jay website would make the perfect gift. My favorite accessory Emi Jay makes is the “Big Effing Clip,” which comes in tons of different colors, marbles, and rhinestone designs and can hold all my hair. Attached is the link to all gifts in the Emi Jay holiday shop.

#5: ​​The I Love Trader Joe’s College Cookbook: 10th Anniversary Edition

Between class, homework, extracurricular activities, and social life, cooking in college can be a real challenge. This cookbook includes 180 quick and easy recipes for busy and broke college students. This can be found on Amazon for a little under $13.

#6: Homesick Scented Candles

Homesick candles are chic candles perfect for spicing up any room. They come in over 200 of the most unique scents including collections like college towns, states, cities, candles for any occasion, and even collaborations like a Dunkin, Barbie, and KFC. I’ve attached a link to the homepage of the Homesick website so you all can explore all the candles and scents they have to offer.

#7: Candle Warming Lamp

Speaking of candles, for my college girlies who love candles but are not allowed light candles in their dorms, candle warming lamps are a perfect solution. This allows the candle to melt and do everything a burning candle does, without the flame. There are hundreds of different candle warmer options, but I attached the link to one that comes in tons of cute options.

#8: Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

For my girls who love coffee and have a new years resolution to not spend all their money at Starbucks, these coffee makers are a great idea. They come in multiple different colors, are super adorable, and are the perfect size for someone living in a dorm room or college apartment/house. This costs about $60 and can be found on Amazon.

There are tons of different gift guide lists, but this is a compilation of some of the best ideas I have seen. I hope this makes your holiday list or finding your gift giving purchases easier. I know making this did for me!