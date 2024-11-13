The Power of Choice: How the 2024 Election Reflects Democracy in Action for Women

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

One thing is certain, regardless of the outcome of the 2024 election: voting is still a powerful expression of agency, power, and involvement in our democracy. Voting was only one aspect of this election for women; it was a reflection of the causes that are most important to us, the rights that we are committed to upholding, and the future that we wish to influence. We must acknowledge the power inherent in the process itself, even though many of us may feel let down, irritated, or even disillusioned by the result. The fact that so many of us cast ballots, whether in agreement or disagreement with the outcome, says a lot about our strength and will to shape this nation’s future.

After a controversial election, it’s normal to experience a range of emotions, particularly when topics like gender equality and reproductive rights are involved. It can feel like a setback if the outcomes don’t match our expectations. But the sheer number of women who cast ballots is empowering in and of itself. It serves as a reminder that we have the ability to shape this nation’s future regardless of the results. Our involvement is a potent act of resistance, even when the outcomes don’t match our values. Women have struggled for this privilege, and our participation—whether in organizing, campaigning, or voting—demonstrates our resolve and determination.

Women’s Historic Struggle for the Vote

In the United States, women have had to fight for the right to vote. Despite being a huge accomplishment, the 19th Amendment did not provide universal suffrage. Long into the 20th century, many women of color, especially Asian, Native American, and Black women, experienced significant obstacles to voting. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 attempted to end some of these discriminatory practices, but gerrymandering and voter ID requirements continue to be barriers. For many, the battle for equality at the voting booth never ends.

Today, we need to emphasize the exceptional significance of our contribution. Those who have fought and are still fighting for our right to be heard, to be counted, and to have a voice in the destiny of our nation are our ancestors. In many respects, women’s voting has always been about far more than just one election; it’s been about claiming our right to participate in politics, gaining autonomy, and dismantling barriers.

Empowerment Through Choice

Voting is a simple act that has an inherent sense of empowerment. Even while it might only appear to be one tiny action, taken as a whole, it can have a significant impact on transformation. Regardless of the outcome, that power is reflected in this election. For women, this entails having the freedom to voice their political opinions, defend their rights, and call for a culture that prioritizes social justice, gender equality, and reproductive freedom. Voting is about defending our rights, our autonomy, and the kind of society we desire, not just picking a candidate. Women cast ballots in 2024 on topics ranging from equality to healthcare that affect our daily lives. Even if the election results are disappointing, we must keep in mind that democracy is a continuous process. Voting is a declaration of our power, particularly when faced with hardship.

Moving Forward: Continuing the Fight

Regardless of the result, the 2024 election is evidence of the ability of women to influence this country’s future. We participate in democracy, speak our needs, and assert our rights when we cast our ballots. As we proceed, let’s keep in mind that our real strength comes from our continued involvement, advocacy, and dedication to enacting change, not just from winning a single election. We women are the ones pushing the work forward, and it is still ongoing.

However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that democracy is a constant, ever-changing process rather than a one-time occurrence, even during periods of political discontent or uncertainty. There is more to this narrative than the outcome of this election. They are only one phase of the continuous struggle for freedom, justice, and equality. Women have always led social movements, and we will keep fighting, organizing, and advocating for a better, more equal future regardless of the election’s conclusion.