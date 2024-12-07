The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Uncommon Grounds – Uncommon Grounds is a popular bagel and coffee shop located in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs. The usually insanely crowded cafe is known for quickly moving through their long lines. If you are a person who likes to study in crowded cafes, then this is the perfect place for you as long as you get there early. Tables tend to fill up quickly and the crowd tends to thin out in the middle of the afternoon. Uncommon Grounds also has an amazing playlist running at all times. Grab yourself a bagel and coffee and sit down at a table for a super productive study space.

Walt Cafe – Walk Cafe, a coffee shop located in downtown Saratoga Springs, is a fantastic place to study. With comfortable chairs and large tables, you have the space to spread out, relax, and get your work done. In addition to having a space to study, there is also good coffee and food. Walt Cafe also has a quieter atmosphere, which is a bonus if you enjoy studying in a quieter place.

Library – If you love studying in a library, but all of your favorite spots in the Skidmore library are being used? Try the Saratoga Springs Public Library. Finals is a busy time, so you can expect to see a lot more people in the library. The increased usage of the Skidmore library might lead to your favorite spots constantly being used. Don’t let that stop you from studying in a library. While Skidmore has a great library, it’s never too late to start looking for your favorite spots at the Saratoga library. These spots will come in handy when your favorite spots at the Skidmore library are taken. Hours for the Saratoga Springs Public Library are 9am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 9am-6pm on Friday, 9am-5pm on Saturday, and 12-5 on Sunday.

Druthers – Do you like listening to music while you study? If so, Druthers may be the study spot for you. Druthers, a local brewery in downtown Saratoga Springs, has indoor and outdoor seating. Studying outside is not ideal in the winter months, so the indoor seating makes for a great alternative. The comfortable seating and spacious tables provide the perfect place to study. Their large menu provides vast options for a perfect study session meal.

Congress Park – Grab a picnic blanket and some snacks and settle down next to the pond at Congress Park. In the summer and fall, this is a great place to get your homework done. The nice weather, open space, and calming place makes focusing on getting your work done. In the winter, taking a walk through Congress Park is a great way to stretch your legs and take a break from studying for finals.