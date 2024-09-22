Spooktacular Style: Lets Plan your Halloween Look

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Get a head start on your Halloween look.

As the spookiest time of the year creeps up, it’s time to plan your Halloween look! If you love dressing up as much as I do and want to ensure your Halloween costume doesn’t disappoint, this article is for you. Whether planning a night out with friends, attending a festive party, or just looking for an excuse to dress up, the perfect costume is a must. It doesn’t matter if you’re into trendy costumes or adorable ensembles or crave something unique and creative; Halloween 2024 promises a range of exciting options to make your costume a conversation starter. Let’s dive into the hottest trends and cutest costumes that’ll make this spooky season unforgettable!

Halloween is the perfect time to let your creativity shine and embrace a new persona. From classic characters to trendy pop culture icons, there’s no shortage of inspiration when choosing the perfect costume. Finding the right Halloween costume is half the fun, even if you’re into crafting your unique look or prefer the ease of a store-bought outfit. Below are some popular, cute, and creative costume ideas to help you stand out and make a statement at any Halloween party or event!

Below are 20 ideas you can look through. Some are costumes you can do as a group, as partners, or as an individual, where you can either get creative and hand-pick each item or look online for a pre-put-together outfit. You can also get an idea and, from there, personalize and create it to your liking and comfortably based on how much skin you want to show or how expressive or laid back you want the costume to be.

Costume: Can be done as a: Group Can be done as a: Duo / Couple Can be done as an: Individual Jellyfish ✔ ✔ ✔ Alice in Wonderland ✔ ✔ ✔ Sue Sulvester & Cherrios ✔ ✔ Beanie Babies ✔ ✔ ✔ American Girl Dolls ✔ ✔ ✔ Postman & Love Letter ✔ ✔ Austin Power & Fembot(s) ✔ ✔ ✔ Adventure Time ✔ ✔ ✔ Indiana Jones ✔ Hercules & Meg ✔ ✔ Walle & Eva ✔ ✔ Vintage Barbie & Ken ✔ ✔ Dragon, Night, & Princess ✔ ✔ ✔ Disco Ball ✔ ✔ ✔ Tinker Bell and Peter Pan ✔ ✔ Violet Beauregarde ✔ The Princess Bride ✔ ✔ ✔ Wicked Witch & Good Witch ✔ ✔ Little Red Riding Hood & Wolf ✔ ✔

Hopefully at least one of these inspired you or led you to find a costume you’re extremely excited to try. If you liked one of the ideas up there for partners or individuals but have committed to dressing up as a group, pick on like Tinker Bell and Peter Pan, and people in your group can be other characters like Wendy or Captain Hook. If none of these costumes stuck out to you, no problem! If none of these spoke to you, don’t worry. Think about what you love—whether it’s nostalgic toys, movie characters, fantasy creatures, or your favorite pop star. The possibilities are endless! Let your imagination run wild and think outside the box.

Pro Tip: Shop Smart

One brand I adore for unique and trendy Halloween costumes is Dolls Kill. They offer a ton of already-put-together Halloween outfits and accessories to build your own outfit. You can find everything from fierce, fashion-forward designs to playful, whimsical outfits. Even if you’re looking for something daring or fun, you can look through an assortment of choices to fit your vibe. Secondly, look through Pinterest, TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms for inspiration.

No matter which direction you go, make sure your costume reflects your personal style and lets you have fun. Wear what you will be comfortable and happy in. Halloween is all about self-expression, so go bold, be creative, and most of all, enjoy every moment of your transformation. Happy haunting!