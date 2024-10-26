My Experience at the Student Conference on U.S. Affairs (SCUSA)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college woman and political science major, aspiring to make a difference in the world, I had the privilege of participating in the Student Conference on U.S. Affairs (SCUSA), an inspiring four-day event held at the United States Military Academy at West Point. This conference brings together civilian and military leaders to foster a deeper understanding of the complex challenges the U.S. faces in an increasingly interconnected global society.

At SCUSA, we focused on the theme of “Multilateral Institutions Under Multipolarity,” engaging in insightful panel discussions with high-ranking military and civilian leaders. A standout moment for me was the keynote address by a prominent policy expert, which challenged us to think critically about our responsibilities as future leaders—especially as women in a predominantly male-dominated field. It was empowering to be part of a conversation that underscored the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping effective policies.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the conference was the roundtable sessions, where delegates exchanged ideas and developed impactful policy recommendations. Our group proposed the creation of “Integrated Development Compacts” (IDCs) as a strategic initiative to enhance U.S. leadership in global development. Inspired by the UN Energy Compact, IDCs aim to promote multilateral cooperation in crucial areas such as food security, health infrastructure, and education, connecting private sector firms, non-governmental organizations, and member states.

Through IDCs, we sought to address critical global challenges while reinforcing U.S. national security and countering the influence of rising adversaries. Yet, we also recognized the potential for friction between governmental and non-governmental organizations, highlighting the complexities that often arise in collaboration.

My involvement in SCUSA was not just an academic exercise; it was a transformative experience that deepened my understanding of U.S. foreign policy and allowed me to contribute to meaningful discussions on our nation’s role in the world. I felt a strong sense of camaraderie with other female delegates, all passionate about driving change and advocating for a more inclusive future. I roomed with women cadets who provided me with a level of hospitality beyond their expected ability to provide. In four days I made friendships. I was inspired by their discipline, and strength taking on such a historically male-dominated space. Beyond this, events provided so many opportunities to connect and build relationships that extend beyond the conference. Although this wasn’t a women’s conference these moments reinforced our shared commitment to empowerment and a future of female leadership.

I loved engaging with inspiring women who share a commitment to tackling the world’s challenges which has reinforced my belief in the power of collective action. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and work towards a more just and sustainable future for all—especially for women and girls around the globe who aspire to lead and create change.