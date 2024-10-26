How to be ready to vote by November 3rd

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As election season approaches, Skidmore College students in Saratoga Springs must be prepared to vote on November 3rd. Your vote represents an essential voice on issues like climate change, healthcare, education, economic policy, and human rights. Here’s a guide on how you can vote and why participating in this election is so important.

Voting Options

1. Vote In Person

– Early Voting: In New York state, early voting starts on October 24th and ends on November 1st. This option is ideal to avoid long lines on Election Day.

– Election Day: Polling places are open on November 3rd. Check your polling place information to ensure you’re heading to the correct location on campus or nearby.

2. Vote by Mail/Absentee Ballot

– If you’re registered to vote in Saratoga Springs but won’t make it to the polls, you can request an absentee ballot. Applications for absentee ballots can usually be submitted online, by mail, or in person at your local election office. Be mindful of deadlines to ensure your vote is counted.

3. Vote from Your Home State

– If you’re from out of state and are registered to vote at home, you can still participate by requesting an absentee ballot from your home state. Check specific deadlines early to make sure your vote arrives on time.

Why Your Vote Matters

Voting is one of the most important ways to make your voice heard on issues that matter to you as a student and as a member of the Saratoga Springs community. This election will determine leaders and policies affecting higher education funding, student loan policies, healthcare, and other important issues. But this year, crucially, it’s also about protecting fundamental rights.

Kamala Harris and her party advocate for protecting these rights, which ensures healthcare access and bodily autonomy. On the other hand, Donald Trump is pushing for limitations that could affect access to abortion and reproductive care, which is one of the many reasons why the choice in this election is so important.

Supporting candidates like Kamala Harris, who champion women’s rights, can have a powerful impact on the future of healthcare, equal rights, and access to resources. For young voters, this is a true moment to influence these policies shaping the future of equal rights, healthcare, and personal freedoms.

Every vote counts and contributes to building a future that aligns with your values and priorities. Make sure you’re prepared, help friends get registered, and make a plan for voting by November 3rd.