A College Woman’s Roadmap for Political Engagement

The results of the 2025 election may have left you feeling a mix of emotions. Whether you’re excited or discouraged by the political shift, it’s important to process this change in a way that keeps you grounded, informed, and engaged. As college women, we’re in a unique position to make a real impact on the future, and there’s no better time to channel those feelings into positive action.

Here’s how to navigate the fallout from the election, build community, and stay focused on the causes that matter most.

1. Stay Informed, But Don’t Overload

Keeping up with the news is important, but constantly checking headlines can lead to burnout. Curate your sources—follow reliable outlets that provide diverse perspectives without sensationalism or bias. Some non-biased options include:

Reuters : Known for delivering the facts without too much editorializing, Reuters is one of the most trusted news sources worldwide.

The Associated Press (AP) : A straight-news outlet that provides clear, fact-based reporting.

The News Literacy Project : Helps you become a more critical consumer of news by teaching you how to evaluate sources for bias and accuracy.

BBC News : Offers global coverage and is often praised for providing diverse viewpoints, especially on international issues.

: Offers global coverage and is often praised for providing diverse viewpoints, especially on international issues. AllSides: This site aggregates news from the left, center, and right, allowing you to compare how different sides are covering the same issue.

2. Get Involved: Build Community

A major part of processing political change is connecting with others who care about similar issues. Join student groups focused on activism, political engagement, or social justice. You’ll find solidarity in working alongside people who share your passion. Even small actions, like organizing events on campus or participating in protests, can make a big difference.

Look for local initiatives such as Rock the Vote, which works on voter registration, or Generation Vote, which connects young people to opportunities to make their voices heard. These platforms are also great for finding ways to stay engaged, even after the election is over.

3. Nonprofit Work: Make a Real Impact

Want to turn your passion into action? Nonprofit organizations need motivated students like you. Look for volunteer or internship opportunities with organizations that align with your values, whether it’s environmentalism, gender equality, or racial justice. Even if you start small, grassroots work can help you contribute to tangible change.

Examples include The Sierra Club (environmental activism), Planned Parenthood (reproductive rights), or The NAACP (racial justice). Many nonprofits offer virtual volunteer opportunities, so you can stay involved no matter where you are.

4. Keep the Conversation Going

It’s easy to retreat into echo chambers where everyone thinks like you, but real change happens when we engage in dialogue with people who have different perspectives. Attend campus discussions, debate panels, or casual meetups to learn and grow. Respectful conversations are powerful tools for understanding and bridging divides.

If your campus doesn’t have a group for discussion, consider starting one or organizing an event. Sometimes, the most meaningful conversations happen in small groups, where everyone feels heard.

5. Stay Hopeful: Take Action

Your voice matters. Change starts with people like you. Stay engaged, stay hopeful, and keep pushing for the world you want to see. This moment may feel uncertain, but college women have always been at the forefront of social progress. Let’s keep that tradition alive.