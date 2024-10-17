What You Should Know Going Into the Final Stretch of the 2024 Election

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In any election season, there is often a lot of political drama and gossip to unpack. From endorsements of nominated candidates to addressing issues such as immigration, the economy, and foreign policy, the 2024 presidential election is packing up to be one of the most critical elections for our country. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Drama Ensues at the Presidential Debates

On September 10th, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris had their first presidential debate. For weeks, the press and audiences have been expecting a re-introduction of Harris following President Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential election at the end of July.

Instead, what ensued was a ranting tangent from Trump, reiterating his claims that the results of the 2020 presidential election were fraudulent and proceeding to attack the Democratic Party for supporting abortion, quoting, “execute the baby.” The former president also made irrelevant claims about the size of Harris’ crowds at political rallies compared to his own as a personal attack: “First, let me respond as to the rallies. People don’t leave my rallies, we have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics.” While this has been disproven, it doesn’t take away from Trump’s inconsistency.

On Harris’ end, she focused on putting Trump on the defensive, attacking his political agenda, specifically Project 2025, and seizing opportunities when asked about her political agenda regarding abortion and immigration. The vice president also appeared to make jabs at Trump’s character, in particular a “weak president” and “Donald Trump has no plan for you…because he is more interested in himself than he is in looking out for you.” While this does make for some attacks that would potentially hinder Trump, it also brings some missed opportunities for Harris to have a firmly established presidential agenda.

2. Taylor Swift Endorses Harris

Not long after the heated debate, pop singer and icon Taylor Swift endorsed Harris in a statement to her followers on her official Instagram account: “Like many of you, I was watching the debate tonight…I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.” This has come as a surprise to some, including Harris and Trump, as Swift has usually remained apolitical. The responses have generated quite the tea.

Furthermore, she also encouraged her followers, the majority of which are young adults and teenagers, to research both presidential candidates and to register to vote this fall. Some journalists and news data polls have argued Swift’s recent call to action could potentially galvanize some young voters, some conservative Swifties have backed false claims as a result of this recent news, and others pointed out that Swift’s endorsement would potentially have little effect on the election (check source linked before). While these are not exactly precise, they do reflect a general projection of what the voter demographic will look like come November.

3. The Current State of Swing States

In the presidential election, the swing states can be a huge defining factor in the potential outcomes. This year, poll websites in August have found that the election could come down to seven possible battleground states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

As predicted, the Election Day results will likely come out with a narrow margin. For a win, Harris would need 44 electoral votes and Trump 51. On the surface, this seems like an election in favor of Harris. However, what needs to be taken into consideration is that this is only the final stretch, meaning that there is still an open window for a change in preferences. There are many outcomes, and the swing states are once again, becoming more important for both parties more than ever.

And that’s not to say that it will get more tense as we move forward through the weeks leading up to November 5th, with the vice presidential debates, a potential second presidential debate, and more. Election season is drawing closer, so feel free to read and know what’s going on.

