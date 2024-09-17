The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter.

I truly believe one’s ability to comprehend the speed at which time moves when your navigating life in college is hindered. While sometimes it will feel like life is flashing before you, other times it feels excruciatingly neverending. It’s like one day you’re driving to campus for the first time in the hot August sun, moving into your dorm and adjusting to a brand new environment, and then suddenly you’re walking up those steps at graduation.

Along the way, there are several decisions you’ll make that shape who you become at the end of that journey. While college was a rollercoaster, these past few years have been memorable and foundational for life ahead. Keep reading to hear my top three pieces of advice for new freshies that I wish I knew before starting college

College is a perpetual learning process!

Now it might be a bit obvious for me to point out that you will be learning new things in college – what else are you here for? My focus is more geared towards the intrapersonal lessons that an individual entering a space as formative as college will endure. You are going to be exposed to new people that are not confined within a single space similar to high school.

If you haven’t realized it yet, the crowd you surround yourself with is a clear indication of the person you are growing to be. There will be a TON of trial and error to finally come across a group that feels like your home away from home. The reason why this is such a difficult process is due to the constant change YOU are also going through. Friendships may falter, or they might stick it out and become lifelong relationships. Just remain open-minded and take this time to meet people as this is the best time to do so,especially during your freshman year!

As for self-growth, keep in mind that it’s not something to be intimidated by. Rather, appreciate and reflect that this stage of your life is setting you up to become an adult. How you face conflict, navigate your time, situate your career aspirations, and take care of yourself, all while maintaining all of the festivities that being in college exposes you to is a work in progress. Even once you feel like you’ve mastered it, you may surprise yourself with how much is left to learn!

You won’t have all the answers, and that’s ok!

I found myself in situations where I felt incredibly lost at times.Not necessarily within my academic coursework, but environments where life felt like an uphill battle. It was easy to keep to myself when times became rough.

Asking for guidance and support goes a long way, and I know I greatly benefited from taking advice from people I trusted on campus that had backgrounds similar to mine. Utilizing resources within your campus, especially clubs that are designed to lift you up when you’re feeling lost in your classes, feelings, responsibilities, or anything.

I found that the more I reached out, the more comfortable I felt whenever I was feeling stressed. I highly recommend finding a support system of some sort. Even though going lone wolf through college may seem a bit more enticing, having someone to count on will benefit you greatly.

It’s never too early to get experience!

Typically it’s normal to seek internships or research work when you are further along in your degree, with a few core courses under your belt that are relevant to the field of work you plan to pursue. That being said, I would advise you to get out there and attempt to intern or volunteer in your career field as soon as you can.

You can also find free online courses or articles for insight into career projections for your major. This will not only expose you to whether you are genuinely interested in the field you would like to pursue, but it will also look amazing on your resume. This can help you continue building a well-rounded portfolio for yourself as a budding professional.

This definitely depends on your field of interest, and with a competitive job market this may be easier said than done, so seeking out internal opportunities of research within your university might be a better move! Experience is what catches the eyes of employers and goes a long way when it comes to attracting that dream company you want to work at!

Lastly, I would like to remind you that you’re just starting out in life, where you can learn, grow, have fun, make mistakes, and more. Take advantage of your college years as you have the opportunity to flourish and pursue your aspirations in becoming an adult doing what you love!What are some other tips you’d like to share with incoming freshmen? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!