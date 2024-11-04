The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture it! You’re living in the years 2014-2016. Your Instagram feed is flooded with screenshots of grunge music, photos of One Direction, and selfies with intense VSCO filters. It’s nearly been a decade since this special phenomenon took place. It is known as the “Tumblr era.” It is currently having a resurgence in pop culture. Specifically, the wardrobe trends that accompanied the era. In honor of the fall, let us take a walk down memory lane and look at five fashion pieces that defined an iconic moment in time.

The Green Jacket was an epidemic. Every store had some kind of variation of it. It was a wardrobe staple for every preteen, teen, and young adult. This jacket was paired with everything from dresses to jeans and graphic tees to workout clothes. It was literally like it was the only jacket to exist.

Plastic, velvet, colored, layered, etc.; there was no limit to the variety of chokers available in stores during Fall 2014/2015/2016. This was absolutely the accessory of choice for any chronically online girly. There was no occasion too big or small for a choker. If you were going to upload a selfie on Tumblr, you absolutely had to show off the fact that you were wearing one.

For some reason, navy and white striped t-shirts seemed to be the only basic tee design you could find in stores during this era. It was essential to complete the head-to-toe Tumblr girl look. This is actually a common pattern shirt you still see worn today, but not nearly on the scale it used to be. However, this is still a memorable style piece that we see remnants of today.

From 2014 to 2016, Hollister and American Eagle stores nationwide could be found filled with preteens tearing down the aisles looking for the best deals on ripped skinny jeans. The more ripped the jeans, the cooler you looked. Wearing loose, non-ripped jeans was an absolute no-no. It was go big or go home with the rips!

5. Classic Black High Top Vans (Bonus points if they were platformed or dirty!)

If I had a dime for every time I saw a Tumblr post about someone’s Vans in 2015, I would be sitting in a mansion right now rather than here writing this article. Besides maybe Converse, it was basically an unspoken law that you couldn’t wear any other kind of shoe. People were even wearing their Vans with formal dresses! This was the defining shoe of the era.

All in all, the “Tumblr Era” was such a pivotal time in most of our adolescence, and I feel like it is only fair that we honor it. These are just some of the many memorable style trends that populated the “Tumblr Era.”.Some other honorable mentions are winged eyeliner, T-shirt dresses, high-top Converse, and rock band tees. I just happened to list the style trends I wore most during this era.

Did I miss any other trends? If you have more thoughts on the Tumblr Era Renaissance feel free to send a message or leave a comment on our Instagram @HerCampusSJSU. Stay tuned for more style articles on here on our HerCampus website!