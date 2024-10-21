 Staying Safe at SJSU: Essential Campus Safety Tips for Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A little over a month has gone by since classes have started, and hopefully we now know our way around campus. In 2022, 743 incidents of possible criminal activity were reported to Community Service Officers. However, as we begin to settle into our routines it is important to be mindful of our surroundings while staying safe at San Jose State University. Whether you’re walking to class, hanging out at the MLK library, or heading home from campus, being aware of your surroundings and taking necessary precautions can make a difference. With so many campus activities and classes it can get busy, but following these essential tips will help to ensure that you, your friends, and fellow classmates stay safe throughout your journey at San Jose State University.

Campus Community Safety:

It is important to take precautions on campus because San Jose State is open to the public. I have come across uncomfortable situations while walking to my next class, so every student must acquire knowledge about campus safety and the resources available to them. “SJSU’s police department works 24-7 to provide a safe and secure learning environment through professional, progressive police, emergency, transportation, and educational services.” To report an emergency on campus you can contact the University Police Department at (408)-924-2222. You never know when you might need to make an emergency call, so having this number in your contact information prepares you to reach campus authorities quickly.

Bluelight Emergency Telephones:

In the circumstances that you don’t have access to a phone, you can reach campus security by locating a blue pole with blue lights at the top of it. These Bluelight emergency telephones are a way for students and faculty to quickly contact campus officials in the case of an emergency. In an emergency, “all bluelight and elevator phones ring directly into the UPD Communication Center and are answered in the same priority as a 9-1-1 call. The phones require 2 – 3 seconds to connect with the Police Dispatcher. The location of each bluelight phone is automatically identified when the Police Dispatcher receives the call. In the event that you cannot speak, just push the button or knock the handset off the hook and UPD Officers will be dispatched to your location. Police Dispatchers can hear background noise, so any noise that you can make regarding the emergency is helpful.” To find the latest locations of these emergency blue light telephones you can locate them here.

SJSU Safety Escort Program:

Another campus safety feature that SJSU offers is a safety escort. In the event that you feel unsafe on campus, the University Police will provide a safety escort. This service is available to students, staff, and visitors 24-7. You can also use a Bluelight emergency phone to request an escort, day or night, anytime you feel unsafe on campus. The SJSU Safe Ride Program is accessible, “Monday to Friday during Fall/Spring semesters, from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.(Staff Permitting), the SJSU Safe Ride Program extends the escort outside campus to Interstate 280 to the south, Julian Street to the north, First Street to the west and Sixteenth Street to the east.” Students should take advantage of these resources to feel safe while navigating throughout the campus. These tools are in place to ensure your safety, so remember to be aware of your surroundings because that is key to preventing uncomfortable and dangerous situations from arising.

Off-Campus Safety Precautions:

While living off-campus has its perks, it is crucial to be on high alert whether you’re walking to or coming back from campus. Many situations can arise if we are unaware of who is around us, what is around us, and how quickly things can change.

Stick to Well-Lit and Populated Areas:

If possible, always try to stick closely to areas with plenty of lighting, especially at night, and avoid shortcuts through alleyways and poorly-lit streets. As another precautionary measure, it is important to travel in highly populated areas. This can look like walking with friends, classmates, or even a large group of students in the same direction. Safety in numbers can help deter potential danger.

Stay Alert and Avoid Distractions:

Many of us love listening to music while walking to campus, I know I do. However, listening to music can jeopardize your safety if you have the volume too loud. I recommend that you don’t listen to music while walking to campus, but in case you just can’t live without it, I suggest that you keep the volume low or listen to music in one earbud. Staying off your phone until you are at your destination is another measure that you should take to ensure you are 100% aware of your surroundings.

Safety Devices:

For those of you who have access to purchasing safety equipment, I highly recommend that you do so. Consider carrying pepper spray, a personal alarm, or a whistle especially if you are walking alone you can be seen as vulnerable to dangerous threats. For those of you with a cellular device, I suggest sharing your location with friends and family on Find My Friends or Life360. Find My Friends and Life360 are apps that help protect and connect loved ones with features including location safety, advanced driving, digital safety, emergency assistance features, and Tile Bluetooth trackers. Staying alert and following these safety precautions can help you enjoy the freedom that off-campus housing has to offer, while minimizing potential exposure to threats.

Ultimately, our safety should always come first. I hope no student or faculty member crosses paths with a dangerous situation that jeopardizes their safety. However, if that time ever comes, SJSU has resources in place to protect and serve the students and staff on campus to ensure that their education and professional experiences remain secure. For individuals commuting to campus, whether that consists of walking, driving, or taking public transportation, you can use these personal tips to create a safe environment on your way to and from San Jose State University.

As Spartans, it is up to us to take responsibility for our safety and the safety of those around us. By following these safety tips and taking advantage of the resources that SJSU offers, you can reduce dangerous situations that put your safety in jeopardy. If we all stay aware, stay prepared, and stay safe, together we can create a safer environment for everyone at San Jose State University.

