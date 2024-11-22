Perspectives Love: Insights from Those in Relationships and Those Flying Solo

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love takes many forms with each as unique as the individuals who experience it. Whether it be through the lens of an individual in a committed partnership or someone who has been focusing on the relationship with oneself, love can be meaningful and transformative no matter the path. Partnership can offer companionship and growth however the importance of self-love remains crucial as it binds us in how we show up for ourselves first and foremost.

The way that we express an emotion as powerful as love towards someone does not have to fit the same rubric across the board. This varies from person to person, relationship to relationship. Love can be as simple as asking, “Have you eaten today?” to extravagant expensive dates or materialistic outlets. It is here where love language plays a grave role, understanding and reciprocating what your partner, or yourself, requires to feel that emotion we all deserve to sense.

I have interviewed two of my lovely friends to juxtapose their perspectives on self-love, appreciation, and growing as humans whether lone wolf or as lovebirds.

Person 1 (in a relationship):

How do you and your partner support each other’s personal growth?

“We talk about our goals often, motivating each other and celebrating progress along the way.”

What are the most important lessons you’ve learned about yourself through this relationship?

“I’ve learned the value of patience, openness, and self-awareness, which help me grow personally.”

How do you keep the connection strong and joyful over time?

“We prioritize quality time, try new things together, and express appreciation in small ways”

What advice would you share with others on maintaining a healthy relationship?

“Communicate openly, support each other’s goals, and don’t forget to show kindness and gratitude.”

Person 2 (single):

How has focusing on yourself shaped your view of what you want in a partner?

“Focusing on myself helped me realize what I value in my life and what I look for in my relationships. I value my career a lot so I know in the future to look for an equally ambitious partner who pushes me to be the best version of myself.”

What do you think are the most valuable lessons you’ve learned from being single?

“It’s okay to be alone and do things alone – [it] gives you a lot more independence and trust in yourself.”

How would you encourage other women to prioritize self-love and fulfillment?

[I] “Prioritize self-love and fulfillment by setting aside a lot of me time if it’s painting, going shopping, getting a massage, etc”

What advice would you give to others who feel pressured to be in a relationship?

“Everyone goes at their own pace and pushing yourself into a relationship when you aren’t ready or pushing yourself into a relationship with a partner that doesn’t meet your requirements is only setting your relationship short in the beginning. it’s better to know what you want and value/trust yourself to wait for the right partner.”

I commend Person 1’s experience of achieving a relationship that not only uplifts but motivates you as a professional and student, further keeping that spark going through various activities. Likewise, I adore the ability of Person 2 to look past the noise from external sources that have strong tendencies to cloud what is essential for your happiness and success, with you being the catalyst for that. How do you practice self-love? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!