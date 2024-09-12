Outfits to Wear to Gracie Abrams: The Secret of Us Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gracie Abrams’ ‘The Secret of Us’ tour is almost here, and if you’re anything like me, you’re probably already planning your outfit! Whether heading to the show on September 8 (can’t wait!) or a later date, you’ll want to look as dreamy as her music. Here’s how to nail the perfect Gracie-inspired look.

Ⅰ. Embrace the Colors: Yellow, Black, and White (With Some Pastels, Too!)

Gracie’s aesthetic is all about those soft, gentle hues, and her new album’s color scheme leans into yellow and white. So, start there! Think of a flowy white maxi skirt paired with a pastel top or a sweet yellow sundress that screams “girly and cute.” A more casual option is high-waisted jeans with a black, yellow, or white top— simple, effortless, and still very on-theme.

Ⅱ. Tour Merch: The Ultimate Concert Staple

If you’re lucky enough to acquire some tour merch, work it into your outfit! Whether it’s a Gracie Abrams tee or hoodie, it’ll look super cute with anything from jeans to a skirt. Plus, you’ll show off your love for Gracie stylishly.

Ⅲ. Frills and Ruffles: The Girly Essentials

Anything with ruffles or lace is perfect for this concert. Consider a top with ruffled sleeves or a dress with a frilled hem—these little details will make your outfit feel extra special and aligned with Gracie’s graceful vibe. Think of soft fabrics that make you feel like you’re floating on air (very cute and classy!).

Ⅳ. Ribbons and Bows: The Must-Have Accessories

If you know Gracie, ribbons and bows are her signature look. So, don’t forget to add them to your look! Whether it’s tying a ribbon around your ponytail, wearing a bow headband, or even adding tiny bows to your shoes, these touches will make your outfit feel so uniquely Gracie. It will also tie your outfit together, making it perfect.

Ⅴ. Friendship Bracelets: Get Creative and Make Friends

Friendship bracelets became a trend during Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, and now they’re popping up at concerts everywhere—including Gracie’s tour! Not only are they a cute way to accessorize, but they’re also perfect for making new friends at the show. Bring a few extras to trade with other fans—it’s such a sweet way to bond with people who love Gracie just as much as you do.

Whether you go all out with frills and bows or keep it chill with some tour merch, the key is to stay true to the soft, whimsical spirit that Gracie embodies. Have fun with your outfit, and most importantly, enjoy every second of the music, the atmosphere, and the amazing people around you.

What will you wear to The Secret Of Us tour? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!