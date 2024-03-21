From Burnout to Balance: Why is Gen-Z so Burned Out?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, the term “burnout” has become increasingly used, especially among Gen Z. With the rise of academic pressures, social media, and economic uncertainty, those in the Gen Z demographic are experiencing unprecedented levels of stress and exhaustion.

As a college student close to graduation in just a few short months, I find myself especially burdened recently by the pressure from friends and family asking about my post-graduation plans, a feeling I’m sure many fellow seniors are also experiencing.

There’s no doubt that Gen Z students face immense academic pressure, driven by competition for college admissions and job opportunities. The relentless pursuit of high grades, along with demanding coursework and extracurricular commitments, leaves little time for relaxation.

Moreover, the influence of social media has exacerbated feelings of burnout among Gen Z individuals.

The relentless cycle of scrolling, often referred to as “doom scrolling,” through endless streams of content can disrupt sleep patterns and contribute to feelings of anxiety and overwhelm.

I’ve recently found myself falling into an unhealthy habit of reaching for my phone every few minutes while attempting to complete homework. To reduce this bad habit, I’ve been leaving my phone in a completely different room while working.

As we transition into a new phase of adulthood, now is the ideal time to reset our goals and fortify ourselves for future careers.

It’s essential to establish healthy boundaries with technology, set realistic goals, prioritize self-care, and seek support from friends, family, or mental health professionals when needed. One new activity I’ve incorporated into my schedule is dedicating an hour each day to a hobby. This helps me focus on something different, relax, and avoid unnecessary doom scrolling.

By acknowledging the factors contributing to burnout and implementing strategies for finding balance, students can take control of their mental health and well-being.

