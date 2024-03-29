The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Balance is essential to find as a college student. But it’s not always easy, in the mix of college life, where schedules are packed and deadlines loom, finding precious moments to escape into the world of books can feel like a luxury reserved for another time. Before coming to college, reading was my favorite pastime. Whenever I wasn’t in school I was reading, and whenever I wasn’t with family or friends I was reading. Late into the night and early through the sunrises, I’d read book after book, living in a reality that wasn’t mine— enjoying a reality that wasn’t mine much more than my own.

Once I got to college, the change in my reading consistency immediately plummeted. I rarely had time to even think about reading. It was only late at night when I didn’t have the energy anymore and was entirely drained from my long day of classes and homework that I could make time for my books. It wasn’t fun, and reading became more of a chore than a pleasure. However, as the semester went on I was able to find a balance. By starting small and having low expectations for myself, I gradually re-grew my reading stamina and even encouraged some of my friends to do the same.

Amidst the chaos of lectures, assignments and socializing, there are worlds of adventure, mystery, wisdom, and solace, all waiting to be discovered between the pages of fascinating books. Books that will allow you to escape from any academic and social stress. And if you still need to start reading is a great hobby to get into, one you won’t regret.

Consider this your guide to balancing reading with a busy schedule, offering practical tips and a friendly nudge to prioritize reading during the college rush. Whether you’re squeezing in chapters between classes or stealing quiet moments before bed, this article is here to remind you that despite the chaos, there’s always room for the magic of books.

Create a Reading Schedule:

Just like you schedule time for classes and study sessions, allocate specific slots in your weekly schedule dedicated solely to reading. Whether it’s 30 minutes before bed or during your commute, having a designated reading time can help you stay consistent. I especially like reading before bed or in the morning. It makes me feel more productive in the mornings or more relaxed at night.

Incorporate Reading into Breaks:

Instead of scrolling through TikTok, Reels, and Instagram during short breaks between classes or study sessions, carry a book with you and use those moments to read a few pages. This way, you can make progress in your book without taking away time from your other responsibilities.

Choose Books Wisely:

Opt for books that are manageable in terms of length and complexity given your schedule. Consider reading shorter novels, essays, or audiobooks during busy periods to maintain your reading momentum without feeling overwhelmed. The genre can also be important. You don’t want to pick a book just because you feel it’ll make you super rich, smart, or for the looks. Pick a book because you believe you will enjoy it. It should be a read that genuinely catches your interest. Because forcing yourself to read a book you don’t like quickly becomes the biggest chore, and makes the activity of reading much more dreadful. And from experience, can discourage future reading pursuits. If you are stuck and not sure what kind of books you may like, visit BookTok and Bookstagram on TikTok and Instagram to look at reviews and recommendations of all kinds of books, they always have the best takes. You will surely find something worth reading!

Integrate Reading with Study Materials:

If possible, align your reading choices with your coursework. For example, if you’re studying history, incorporate historical fiction or non-fiction books related to your course material. This way, you’re combining leisure reading with academics.

Utilize Technology:

Embrace digital tools such as e-readers or audiobook apps that allow you to access books conveniently on your devices. You can listen to audiobooks while commuting, exercising, doing chores, or when you are on a solo trip to the dining hall, maximizing your reading time even during busy moments.

Try implementing these strategies, they will help create a balance between your academic responsibilities and the joy of reading. It’ll become something to look forward to, making it a rewarding part of your college experience. As you navigate through classes, tests, and homework, remember that reading offers not just entertainment but also intellectual growth and new perspectives. read more than you initially planned, that’s great. But reading 3 pages is just as good as reading 5 chapters. It is about allowing yourself to escape, to forget about real life, even for a little bit.

