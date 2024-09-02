Fall Season Is Here for Theses Women’s Sports Teams at SJSU

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall sports season has already started for various teams at San Jose State. Women’s sports are underrepresented, especially among school teams. Supporting these teams is very important because it not only helps build confidence in the players but also brings awareness to the particular sport you are watching.

I felt it was important to highlight the upcoming games and matches of San Jose State’s Women’s sports teams. Each team has had incredible accomplishments. So, let’s go out and support them for this upcoming season!

Going to the games or matches is a fun way to hang out with friends or even family. You can make a day of going to grab food before or after the game, dressing up in school colors and so much more. Some games even have pregame activities to do. To buy tickets or find more information about various sports, check out the school’s website, SJSU Athletics.

Women’s Soccer

San Jose State’s Women’s Soccer team is in the Mountain West Conference and NCAA Division 1. Sixteen players were named Fall All-Mountain West Honors. To be named a student-athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.00 or better for at least one semester and participate in at least 50 percent of the contests for the season.

Their fall season officially started on August 15 against Santa Clara. It lasts from August to October and leads to the Mountain West Conference in November. Most games are at the Spartan Soccer Complex, and others are held at the opponent’s home field. Game times are usually in the afternoon; however, one game in October will be held in the morning. The last match for the fall season will be on October 31.

Women’s Tennis

San Jose State Women’s Tennis is in the Mountain West Conference. On April 23, 2024, they beat the No. 1 seed, New Mexico, in the Mountain West Championship. They won 4-2 in the second round of the championship. The tennis team is the No. 25 mid-major and No. 5 Northwest Regional rankings, the highest finish in the program’s history.

Their fall season will begin with tournaments from September into October. Their first official match will be on January 21 against UC Riverside. Most matches will be at the Spartan Tennis Complex, and time will range from early morning to 12 in the afternoon. Check the athletic website for more details on their matches.

Women’s Volleyball

San Jose State University’s Women’s Volleyball team is in the Mountain West Conference. Two of the volleyball players were honored as Mountain West Scholar Athletes for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Spartans open their fall season in Southern California at the Fullerton Invitation on August 30 and 31, where they will face Louisiana Tech and Cal State Fullerton. All Spartan home matches are played at Spartan Gym, inside the YUH Complex, located on the corner of Fourth and San Carlos Streets. Admissions is free for all matches.

The team will make its Bay Area debut playing two matches at the Santa Clara Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14, against Southern Utah at 2 p.m., and Sunday, the 15th, versus Santa Clara at 4 p.m. Both matches will be played at the Leavey Center.

Women’s Golf

San Jose State University’s Women’s Golf team is in the Mountain West Conference. Eight golf players were honored as Mountain West Scholar Athletes for the 2023-2024 school year. Kajsa Arwefjäll was also nominated for the 2024 Mountain West NCAA Women of the Year.

The Spartans will open their fall season in Grand Haven, Michigan, for the Folds of Honor Collegiate on September 9, 10, and 11. They will then have the Molly Collegiate Invitational in Seaside, California, on September 30 and October 1 against Cal Berkeley. In the month of October they also have their Stanford Intercollegiate on the 18-20.

