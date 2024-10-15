Four Fall Outfit Staples To Make Every Autumn Day A Fashion Show

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter.

As much as we’ve all loved the sweltering afternoons of hot sun and ice cream trucks, it’s time to reignite our pumpkin-flavored obsessions and binge some spooky favorites. With summer coming to an end, however, the weather and our coffee orders aren’t the only things changing around here.

A new season brings a freshly harvested wardrobe (literally). I for one, am ready to hang up the tube tops and reunite with my favorite orangey pieces. There’s nothing better than sipping a spiced chai with a full face and an iconic layered fall fit.

Okay, so where do I start? Every outfit has at least one clothing piece that ties the whole vibe together. Here are my five fall must-haves to add to your next Pinterest board!

Turtlenecks

Turtlenecks are the perfect attire for fall weather. Often, we may dress too warm for the autumn days. With a turtleneck, you can escape the crisp chill in the morning while still enjoying the slight warmth in the midday. Turtlenecks will be at any clothing store, like Old Navy and Uniqlo, as the styles change from summer to fall. Any color of these with a pair of dark wash jeans and some gold jewelry will create a well-balanced and trendy outfit!

Cardigans

A simple yet sophisticated cardigan is one piece that will never go out of style. This clothing staple is perfect for layering with a light shirt or tank top. My favorite light cardigans are from Hollister and Target. Both of these stores have softer fabrics that feel like a warm hug.

Additionally, you can also opt for a thicker fabric for the colder evenings, like a cable knit sweater, that can be buttoned up or worn by itself for an effortless look.

Yoga Flare Leggings

No matter what season it is, you can’t ever go wrong with a pair of cozy and breathable flare leggings. Whether you’re preparing for a yoga flow class or making your next grocery run, this piece is easy to throw on and keeps you on the go. My essential pairs are from Aerie and Amazon. One of the best things about flares is that they come in an array of colors, so you can rock whichever color suits you best (or even get multiple because who can have too many leggings, right?)

Scarves

For many of us, scarves may remind us of the 2015 Tumblr era. Despite this, if dressed well, scarves can add a sense of spunk and uniqueness to a mundane autumn day. While lighter scarves and fabrics are more in right now, you could try a fluffy and warmer scarf depending on the weather. You may want to explore Nordstrom for silk scarves and wraps, or H&M for the warmer option. And who says scarves are only meant to be worn around your neck? If you want to stand out, try wrapping your silk scarf around your head and hair to add a chic and classy look, preferably while blasting music in your car with the windows down!

The autumn leaves are upon us, and so are those autumn OOTDS! With the help of these four staples, you will kick off your fall wardrobe in no time! Pair every outfit with a smile, and you’re good to go!

What does your next fall fashion statement look like? Let us know @HercampusSJSU!