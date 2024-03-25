This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

For spring break I traveled to Colorado for a ski trip! It’s not the typical spring break you may hear about but it was a great experience. While I was visiting, the area got a huge snowstorm! The mountain had nearly two feet of snow, which made for fabulous skiing conditions with lots of powder. It also made for some pretty cold weather! It is so important to layer up and dress warm during winter. After the ski trip, the weather back at school was still pretty chilly. Although Scranton did not get two feet of snow or reach temperatures in the single digits as I did, I wanted to share a list of some winter weather essentials!

1. An insulated coat! I have a mid-length insulated coat from Columbia and it is my favorite winter coat! The inside is super soft and keeps me warm on the colder days. I highly recommend a mid-length coat that covers some of your legs.

2. Duck boots or Ugg boots! A pair of boots are a must-have for snowy days. I suggest wearing a shoe that covers your ankles and prevents slipping on the snowy sidewalk.

3. A hat or beanie! Over break, I gained a deep appreciation for my Carhartt beanie. I usually do not like wearing beanies because hello, hat hair. But in Colorado, keeping my head and ears warm trumped fashion.

4. Gloves or mittens! Personally, I prefer gloves but mittens are a super cute winter accessory too. I have a pair of touchscreen gloves that allow me to use my phone while still keeping my hands cozy and warm. Amazon has a lot of good (and cheaper) options so definitely take a look!

5. Blankets! One of my favorite things to do during a snowstorm is cozy up on the couch with a mug of hot chocolate and a soft blanket. I also keep a blanket in my car to stay warm while driving. Target has a wide variety of blankets, so I definitely suggest checking their blanket aisle out!