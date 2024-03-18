This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The month of March is International Women’s Month. As I am starting to approach graduation, I have been thinking about how I will be entering the workforce soon. My field of occupational therapy is very women-dominated, and for this, I am very grateful. I have learned many skills in both the professional world and the occupational therapy world that have allowed me to believe in myself and know that I am very capable of doing things that are difficult. I have been learning that one of the most important things is to be caring toward your client and to ensure you are confident in how you are treating your clients.

Being a woman to me is so important. I have thought about how much women have been through to get to where we are. Last year, I was grateful to be a part of a day for the Girl Scouts of NEPA and take them through a day of activities that taught them how important it is to be. a strong woman today. We did projects like affirmations, made a collage of what is important to us, and others that hopefully set them up to be confident women. My favorite part of the day was getting to make the collages. On mine, I put pictures from magazines together that depicted it was okay that women were dainty. It is so important to be strong, but part of the fun of being a woman is that we also can get away with being delicate and encouraging the fact that we are so beautiful. This day did not just affect the Girl Scouts, but me as well. It allowed me to sit and rediscover my love for being a woman and how much we really can bring to the table. It almost brought me to tears how special and versatile it is to be a woman.

The women in my life are so important to me and have taught me so much about being independent and how to carry myself as I start my own journey in life. I am so thankful I can always go back to them with any hardship or doubt, and they are right there to pick me back up.

I encourage you to find a way to celebrate yourself as well as the important women you look up to every day this March, as you will one day be the woman another little girl will look up to!