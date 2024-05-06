Top 5 New Things to do over the summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

By Abbey Griesmer

Embarking on a summer road trip is an adventure filled with anticipation, exploration, and unforgettable moments. As you hit the open road with friends or family, there’s nothing quite like a carefully curated playlist to set the mood and enhance the journey. To soundtrack your travels with uplifting vibes and feel-good melodies, we’ve compiled a list of five upbeat songs that are perfect additions to your summer road trip playlist. From classic sing-along anthems to infectious tunes that capture the essence of carefree summer days, these songs are sure to keep spirits high and create lasting memories along the way. Here’s a list of the top 5 things to do over the summer!

Travel:

Summer is the perfect time to explore new destinations, whether it’s a tropical beach, a bustling city, or a tranquil countryside. Traveling allows you to immerse yourself in different cultures, try new foods, and create unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Outdoor Activities:

Take advantage of the warm weather by engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, swimming, or picnicking. Being outdoors not only boosts your physical health but also enhances your mood and reduces stress levels.

Learn Something New:

Use the summer break to pick up a new hobby or skill. Whether it’s learning to play a musical instrument, taking up a new sport, or mastering a new language, expanding your knowledge and capabilities can be both fulfilling and enjoyable.

Volunteer or Give Back:

Spend some of your summer volunteering for a cause you’re passionate about or participating in community service projects. Giving back not only benefits those in need but also provides a sense of fulfillment and purpose.

Relax and Recharge:

Amidst all the activities, don’t forget to take time for yourself to relax and recharge. Whether it’s lounging by the pool, reading a book in a hammock, or practicing mindfulness through meditation, prioritizing self-care is essential for maintaining overall well-being.

As you navigate the twists and turns of your summer road trip, let the music be your constant companion, infusing each moment with joy, nostalgia, and a sense of adventure. Whether you find yourself cruising down endless highways, exploring scenic backroads, or simply enjoying the company of loved ones, these five upbeat songs are bound to enhance your journey and create a soundtrack of unforgettable memories. So, roll down the windows, turn up the volume, and let the music guide you as you embrace the freedom and excitement of the open road.