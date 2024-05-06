Top 5 Movies for the Perfect College Movie Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Movie nights with friends are an essential part of the young adult experience, offering a chance to unwind, bond, and indulge in some cinematic escapism. Whether you’re looking for a feel-good comedy, a heartwarming romance, or an empowering story of self-discovery, there’s a movie out there for every mood. If you’re planning a movie night with your girlfriends and need some inspiration, here are the top five movies that are perfect for young adult girls.

1. Mean Girls (2004)

Written by Tina Fey and directed by Mark Waters, Mean Girls has become a cult classic that resonates with audiences of all ages. The film follows Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a teenage girl who navigates the treacherous social hierarchy of high school after transferring from Africa. As Cady infiltrates the popular clique known as the “Plastics” and falls under the influence of their leader, Regina George (Rachel McAdams), she learns valuable lessons about friendship, loyalty, and the dangers of trying to fit in at any cost. With its sharp wit, memorable quotes, and timeless lessons about female empowerment, Mean Girls is a must-watch for any girls’ movie night.

2. Legally Blonde (2001)

Directed by Robert Luketic and starring Reese Witherspoon as the iconic Elle Woods, Legally Blonde is a delightful comedy celebrating female empowerment and resilience. The film follows Elle, a sorority girl who defies stereotypes and enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Along the way, Elle discovers her own strengths and talents as she navigates the challenges of academia and the courtroom. With its infectious optimism, empowering message, and iconic bend-and-snap scene, Legally Blonde is a feel-good favorite that inspires girls to embrace their true selves and pursue their dreams.

3. Pitch Perfect (2012)

Directed by Jason Moore, Pitch Perfect is a musical comedy that follows the journey of an all-female a cappella group, the Barden Bellas, as they compete against rival teams in a national singing competition. Led by the spirited Beca (Anna Kendrick) and the perfectionist Aubrey (Anna Camp), the Bellas must overcome internal conflicts, personal obstacles, and fierce competition to prove that they have what it takes to win. With its catchy musical numbers, dynamic performances, and empowering themes of friendship and sisterhood, Pitch Perfect is a joyous celebration of girl power and the bonds of sisterhood.

4. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Directed by Garry Marshall and based on the novel by Meg Cabot, The Princess Diaries is a charming coming-of-age tale that follows the transformation of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) from an awkward teenager to a confident princess. When Mia discovers that she is the heir to the throne of Genovia, she must navigate the challenges of royal life while staying

true to herself. With its endearing characters, heartfelt moments, and empowering message about embracing one’s inner princess, The Princess Diaries is a timeless favorite for girls of all ages.

5. Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

Based on the novel by Ann Brashares, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is a touching drama that follows the lives of four teenage friends—Lena (Alexis Bledel), Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), Bridget (Blake Lively) and Carmen (America Ferrera)—as they navigate the challenges of growing up and staying connected over the course of a summer. Bonded by a magical pair of jeans that mysteriously fit each of them perfectly, the girls share their triumphs, heartaches, and adventures as they discover the true meaning of friendship and sisterhood. With its poignant storytelling, relatable characters, and themes of friendship and self-discovery, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is a heartwarming movie that celebrates the enduring bonds of female friendship.

These five movies offer a mix of laughter, empowerment, and heartfelt moments that are perfect for a girls’ movie night. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic comedy, a musical extravaganza, or a touching coming-of-age tale, these films are sure to entertain and inspire as you bond with your friends and create lasting memories together. So, grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and get ready for a movie night to remember!