The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

Every year I tell myself I am going to develop a brand-new fashion sense and finally have a long-awaited glow up. And every December I am filled with the same disappointment because that did not happen. And while I did not receive a massive “who’s that girl?” High School Musical 3 moment, I have implemented small glow ups into my everyday life.

First, I full heartedly believe I had a music glow up in 2024. I went from listening to the same one artist over and over and over again (I still love you Harry) to listening to a wide variety of musicians. Songs like Sailor Song by Gigi Perez, That’s So True by Gracie Abrams, and i am not who i was by Chance Peña have graced my Spotify library, as well as oldies but goodies like Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Miley Cyrus and End of the Line by Traveling Wilburys. So in the end, I am thankful I am leaving 2024 with a diverse music taste.

Secondly, I have really been trying to up my hair game this year. Throughout fall semester this year, I got into the mindset of “let’s try to impress the guy sitting behind you with a new hairstyle” and this was not to grab his attention as a crush or anything, but I just thought I would be kind to spice up what he looks at every other day. And despite not knowing how to braid or do a slick back or do anything close to what is trending this year, I did try out some new styles. Whether it was a half-up-half-down or low pony with a baseball hat, I believe I had a hair style glow up this year (but I believe me I will be entering 2025 knowing how to do a slick back).

And lastly, we come to fashion. Every year I want a brand-new wardrobe (specifically a wool parka and a black pant situation) and it never happens. And while I usually walk to class in my leggings and oversized sweatshirt, I decided to try to look presentable at least one day a week. I know this sounds stupid, but it has really encouraged me to put effort into my look for the day, which actually makes me feel ready to start the day (crazy, right?). And I’m not talking totally professional clothes or anything, but I’ll do jeans and a cute sweatshirt or sweater with my white converse and feel so cute walking around campus. So in the end, I guess I did not get my massive fashion glow up, but at least I’m learning how to style and match clothes.

Hopefully in 2025 I can get my act together and color match my face to the best colors for me or whatever that does, but for now, I am happy with my little style adjustments.