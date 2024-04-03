This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Resident Alien is the best show that no one’s ever heard of. It’s been on air on SyFy since 2021. You might know the star of the show, Alan Tudyk, for voicing characters such as Hei Hei (Moana), King Candy (Wreck-It Ralph), K-2SO (Rogue One), Ludo and King Butterfly (Star Vs. The Forces of Evil).

In Resident Alien, Alan’s Alien has a mission to destroy Earth, but instead, he crash lands. He stumbles upon a man, Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, who lives alone in a cabin by a lake. The alien kills Harry and assumes his identity. He stays in the cabin and learns English by watching Law and Order.

When the town doctor is found dead, “Harry” is forced to enter human society. Harry quickly discovers that the doctor was poisoned and that someone in town did it. Harry sticks out like a sore thumb with his bad conversational skills and wacky dancing. Harry thinks he can blend in, but he attracts attention everywhere he goes. The mayor’s son, Max Hawthorne, can see through his alien disguise, so Harry decides that he has to get rid of him. Then, of course, there’s always the government and an alien tracker. Among all that chaos, Harry must learn to blend in, get his alien device, and return home.

Ever since the very first episode, the audience has been left wondering why aliens are trying to destroy the Earth and whether Harry will stop them. The show always has a lot going on but manages to deliver it all effortlessly. Similarly, every character in the ensemble has their moments to shine. And shine they do! The cast is a diverse and incredibly talented group of people.

So, we get to see Harry navigate human society and new human emotions, but we also get to see the lives of the humans who help Harry navigate human society. Every season we see the sheriff and deputy eagerly trying to solve town murders, completely oblivious to the alien influence afoot. We get to know the Hawthornes, who may or may not have a history of abduction. And then there’s Asta, Harry’s best friend who was close to the old town doctor.

SPOILER WARNING- In this season Harry and Asta are trying to come up with a way to stop the Grey aliens from destroying the planet. In the meantime, the sheriff and deputy are trying to solve the murder of the alien tracker, which is bringing them closer and closer to the truth about Patience.