This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Despite the chilly weather, summer 2024 is right around the corner! We are in the final stretch, and I am sure most of us are looking forward to relaxing and taking time for ourselves this summer. No idea what you are going to do? Here are some of my favorite ideas for a fun summer well spent!

1. Weekend/Day trips!

One thing I would like to do more of is take small, cheap trips with friends. I love visiting small, “hidden gems” and spending the day walking around, window shopping, and more. It can be a nice, and sometimes necessary, change of scenery! Two of my favorite places to take day trips include Woodstock, New York and New Hope, Pennsylvania.

2. Learn a new skill!

With so much more time on your hands, take the opportunity to learn something new. Last summer, I tried my hand at baking and cooking. It was fun to focus on something different, and who does not love food?! There are so many new skills you can try to learn. Some ideas include learning a new language, trying photography, learning an instrument, or even gardening! Explore something you have had an interest in for a while, and your summer will become so much more fun!

3. Rediscover old hobbies!

In college, there is not a lot of time for hobbies, unfortunately! Take time this summer to explore old hobbies, even new ones. I used to read and write a lot but have not had much time to do so this year. One of my goals is to do more of it this summer and experiment with new types of genres too. Some ideas for new hobbies include painting, dancing, and writing, but the list goes on!

This is just a short list of ideas, but I do hope it helps add to your summer! You deserve a long break after working so hard, so take the time to unwind, focus on yourself, and just have fun.