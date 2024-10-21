Six Ways to Get Out of a Reading Slump

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Reading slumps—we’ve all had them. Sometimes it’s hard trying to get back into the rhythm of things after reading a not-so-great book; even hardcore book lovers can find themselves burnt out. This was me about a week ago, so I’ve decided to share my six tips and tricks to get out of a reading slump.

1. Just Take a Break

Sometimes, all you have to do is put the book down. The first three chapters of a book are always the hardest for me to read. Don’t force yourself to read something if it feels like a chore. Watch one of your favorite shows to get your mind off that book you’re trying to start. Whatever you do, do not pick up that book until you are ready.

2. Read a “Palette Cleanser”

Cleanse your reading palette with a short, easy read. I make sure to read a “palette cleanser” after I finish a book series to prevent burn out. After I finish a plot heavy fantasy series, I make sure to give myself a couple of days before reading a short contemporary romance book. Sometimes moving from series to series can cause burnout, so make sure to pace yourself.

3. Try a Different Book

Have you ever gotten to the middle of a book and realized that you don’t actually like it, but you push through because you feel guilty? Well don’t, because it is completely okay to stop reading a book you just can’t seem to like. Pushing yourself to get to the end of a book can be pointless if you’ve found that you’ve already been disappointed. Just move on and try a different book, maybe you’ll find yourself coming back to it…eventually.

4. Re-read Your Favorite Book

If you ever feel the dread of starting a new book, just re-read one of your favorites. There’s always that one book that you can’t seem to get tired of, no matter how many times you’ve read it. So why not read it again? This is one of my go tos to get out of a reading slump. Re-reading one of your favorites can end up making you excited to start reading something new.

5. Set a Schedule

When it comes to balancing school and books, pacing is key. Setting up a schedule to read is sometimes necessary, especially if you barely have any time to read during the semester; you can’t always read a whole book in less than a week. Even if you’re reading one chapter a day, pat yourself on the back because you still managed to read.

6. Listen to an Audiobook

Sometimes the answer to getting out of a reading slump is not to read at all! Try listening instead. Listen to an audiobook while you’re doing chores, working out, or even while you’re driving. The eyes need a break from looking at words, and it can be relaxing just listening to someone read for you. You’re not cheating by listening to an audio book, you’ve just found a loophole.

These tips and tricks are sure to help you get through your next reading slump!