Romanticizing Walking to Class in the Spring

If you know me, you know how much I love listening to music. I mean, who doesn’t? There are so many songs that can fit almost every mood. I love listening to music all the time from when I’m studying or working out. I absolutely LOVE listening to music when I’m walking to and from my classes. It makes me feel like the main character in a movie. I thought I’d share some of my favorite songs that I enjoy listening to when I walk to class!

1. “The Less I Know The Better” by Tame Impala

2. “Saturn” by SZA

3. “About You” by The 1975

4. “Paradise” by Chase Atlantic

5. “See You Again” by Tyler, The Creator ft. Kali Ulchis

6. “Pretty Girl” by Clairo

7. “Something About You” by Eyedress and Dent May

8. “moment” by Vierre Cloud

9. “Strawberries & Cigarettes” by Troye Sivan

10. “Novacane” by Frank Ocean