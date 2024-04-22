President Biden’s Sentimental Return to Scranton

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, President Biden returned to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania to commence his three-day-long reelection campaign tour of the state. Whether or not you agree with his values and policies, the monumental nature of the president of The United States being mere miles from campus was undeniable. Before his arrival, there were postings around the city of streets that would be closed off. As I was walking to class at Hyland Hall, I passed by mounted police observing the streets and groups of students hoping to catch a glimpse of the president’s arrival.

One of the president’s engagements during his time in Scranton was a campaign event at the Scranton Cultural Center where he discussed the economy. He began his speech by reminiscing on his family and early beginnings growing up in Scranton, which was likely prompted by his earlier visit to his childhood home. He discussed the hardworking mentality of Scranton residents and even articulated “Scranton is a place that climbs into your heart and it never leaves.” President Biden used this moment of reflection to intertwine the working-class spirit of Scranton with his campaign goals of changing the current tax codes. According to the White House briefing room, one proposition that he shared is to implement a federal income tax of 25 percent for billionaires.

President Biden also contrasted his discussion of his hope to implement more support for middle-class families with former President Donald Trump’s desire to extend billionaire tax cuts. Biden continued to distinguish himself from the expected Republican nominee by explaining, “When I look at the economy, I don’t see it through the eyes of Mar-a-Lago. I see it through the eyes of Scranton.” Pennsylvania is often noted as a battleground state as either party has a reasonable shot of winning the state, and both candidates visiting the state in the same week demonstrates the significance of Pennsylvania in the 2024 election.

Before leaving from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the president spent time at Zummo’s Cafe and the Scranton Veterans Memorial Park to honor his uncle. After spending the night in Scranton, Biden embarked on the next portion of his Pennsylvania trip and headed for Pittsburgh.