Netflix’s “Home for the Holidays” is starting to bring the holiday spirit

Netflix has created a new “The Holidays Start at Netflix” which released four different Christmas romance movies by the end of November. The movies that were being put on the platform featured different actors that are popular. It also has gotten more like a quintessential “Hallmark movie” where there are cute storylines and couples that one wants to instantly fall in love with. Here are which movies should be placed on one’s radar first considering that finals are just around the corner…

Our Little Secret-

Mean Girls’ Lindsay Lohan and Pretty Little Liars’s Ian Harding who star in comedy about two exes reconnecting after time apart (IMDb-Our Little Secret). Avery and Logan ended up dating ten years ago before they unfortunately broke up. That is before they ended up at the same holiday celebration with their significant others because they are siblings. They promise to never reveal to the family that they do know each other. What would happen if their brother and an overbearing mother discovered their secret?

Hot Frosty-

Hallmark’s Lacey Chabert and Schitt’s Creek’s Dusty Milligan star in this new comedy about a magical eight pack snowman (IMDb-Hot Frosty). After one year of losing her husband, Kathy ends up putting a magical red scarf on an innocent snowman. What happens if the snowman comes to life and gets into trouble? She and Snowman Jack are then thrown into a love story going into what the magic of Christmas is supposed to be about. This is a perfect movie to throw into the background when studying or getting into the holiday spirit.

Meet Me Next Christmas-

Famous Netflix actor and songwriter Christina Millian and NCIS’s Devante Ellis star in this new comedy running around New York City to eventually see Pentatonix (IMDb-Meet me Next Christmas). After Layla ends up meeting the man of her dreams James after a flight cancellation if they were single in the year, they would end up going into the Pentatonix concert. After a bad breakup, she decided to make good on that promise only to learn that the concert was then sold out. She ends up turning to concierge Teddy on a question to find the tickets leading to the journey of a lifetime.

Merry Gentlemen-

The Space Between Us’ Britt Roberson and One Tree Hill’s Chad Micheal Murray star in this new comedy about getting one’s dancing shoes on. After getting fired from being a Jingle Belle dancer, Ashley ends up back in her small town to learn that her parents’ bar, the Rhythm Room, might be sold. She ends up telling the landlord a little lie that the money will be raised by a new act for a new male dance troupe called the Merry Gentlemen. As she is teaching the employees, she ends up teaching carpenter Luke who opens her eyes to a new perspective. This movie is supposed to be a funny concept but it is something that could be thrown in the background as white noise.

