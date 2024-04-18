This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

I have always been the kind of person who cannot study or do schoolwork without listening to music. When it comes to picking out my study music, I always gravitate towards music with a softer tone, that’s relaxing enough not to be distracting, but still motivational. Whether I am sitting down to work on a homework assignment that will take me 10 minutes or writing a 4-page paper, I will most definitely have my headphones on and one of these songs playing.

1. “Matilda” by Harry Styles

This is one of my all-time favorite songs, not just for studying! Anyone who knows me knows I am a huge Harry Styles fan (specifically this album, Harry’s House) so I had to put one of the songs from that album. This song is on the sadder side, but the music is so beautiful that it provides the perfect vibes for studying!

2. “Forever & Always (Piano Version) (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

Once again, this is one of my all-time favorite songs! Not only am I a huge Harry Styles fan, but I am also a huge Swiftie. I was fighting myself to not to put the entire folklore album on this list! This is such a cute song with a beautiful piano accompaniment.

3. “Lacy” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Lacy” by Olivia Rodrigo is one of those songs I can play over and over again and not get tired of it. I could put the majority of Olivia Rodrigo’s discography on this list. She has a lot of songs with a soft indie feel, creating the perfect studying ambiance.

4. “Washington Lilacs” by Zach Bryan

This is a song I have recently gotten into, but I am obsessed with it! My roommate has one of the best music tastes ever, and she has introduced me to so many new artists! She has recently gotten me into Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan, and The Lumineers, and it is safe to say she has converted me into a fan.

5. “Movement” by Hozier

Once again, Hozier is another artist where almost all of his songs could have made it onto this list. I love his music because it is a little different from the music I typically listen to, but I really enjoy it. Not only does this song work perfectly as a studying song, but it is also very sentimental to me. My senior year of high school, my friend choreographed a beautiful contemporary dance to this song. It was one of my favorite dances I performed all throughout high school.

These are my top five favorite study songs! They are tried and true on my behalf and will be played multiple times with final exams coming up soon!