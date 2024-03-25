My Philly Top Picks for Spring 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Growing up in South Jersey, I have made Philadelphia my home away from home. I love going into the city and exploring new places with my friends and family. Here are my top picks for food and fun for a perfect spring or summer trip!

My Top 5 Food Picks:

1. Mari Mari Ramen (105 S. 13th Street): This restaurant has a great selection of ramen and sushi. I got the Tonkotsu pork ramen, and it is definitely way better than Top Ramen!

2. Spataro’s at Reading Terminal Market (1136 Arch Street): In my opinion, Spataro’s has the best cheesesteak in all of Philadelphia. Pat’s and Geno’s is a tourist trap. If you want a good Philly cheesesteak, go here! Remember to order like a Philly native and ask for “with” or “without” if you want onions on it or not.

3. Harp & Crown (1525 Sansom Street): The ambience of this restaurant is amazing! There’s a bowling alley in the basement of the restaurant where you can munch on some small plates and enjoy a game. The menu is designed to be shareable with whoever you go with, so this is a great place to go with friends or on a date night!

4. El Vez (121 S. 13th Street): This Mexican restaurant has amazing varieties of guacamole and salsas, as well as a large menu that everyone will enjoy. The restaurant is beautifully decorated, and the food is authentic with unique twists. It’s a Philly favorite for a reason!

5. Ralph’s Italian Restaurant (760 S. 9th Street): Ralph’s is America’s oldest Italian restaurant, located in the middle of the Italian Market in South Philly. I highly recommend the chicken parm or penne alla vodka with chicken! I’ve been going to Ralph’s for years and it never disappoints.

My Top 5 Things to Do:

1. Eastern State Penitentiary (2027 Fairmount Ave): Tour America’s first prison, which is allegedly haunted by some of its former inhabitants! This prison-turned-historical-site is a great springtime

adventure where you can learn all about penal history in the United States and reflect on the state of criminal justice today.

2. Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rocky Steps (2600 Benjamin Franklin Highway): A quintessential Philadelphia experience is running up the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and striking the iconic Rocky pose. Take a picture with the statue and then run up the steps, then visit the wonderful museum! It’s one of my favorite things to do in the city.

3. LOVE Park/Dilworth Park (1 S. 15th Street and Arch Street): Another Philadelphia experience you have to do is take a picture with the LOVE statue, and outside of City Hall in Center City is Dilworth Park where there are lots to do no matter the season! These two parks are quite literally across the street from each other and are in a very walkable area.

4. Go to a Philly sports game: Philly sports fans are known for their unwavering support of their teams! The city comes alive to support the Phillies, Eagles, 76ers, and Flyers. Going to a game is probably the best way to experience the magic of Philadelphia, and the tickets aren’t too expensive either!

5. Buffalo Exchange (1520 Chestnut St): This vintage store sells lots of cute and trendy used clothing! You can sell your clothes to them and buy anything in the store for good prices. I love shopping here.

Philly gets a bad rap a lot of the time, but it really is a wonderful city. I hope that you’ll love it just as much as I do if you visit!