My Top Artists:

1. Ariana Grande—duh. I know she gets a lot of hate, but I have always admired her, especially as an actress. She strikes me as one of the kind celebrities, and her voice is angelic. Her songs are also sing-able, and I love to sing.

2. Nickelback—I don’t know when I discovered Nickelback, but I’ll assume it was on TikTok. I am addicted to the instrumentals and the tempo of their music. It’s so perfect. This also definitely has to do with my background in dad rock, and subsequently divorced dad rock. Nickelback is my lifting music, for sure.

3. Metro Boomin—My brain constantly goes, “Metro Boomin, he a millionaire, f*ck it, take it back.” Help me. An ex-boyfriend of mine got me hooked on Metro. I listen to him in the gym and everywhere else. His beats go insane.

4. Chris Brown—His music speaks to the dancer in me; I can’t escape it. I love me some R&B hip-hop combos. However, I am not that knowledgeable on what went down with Rihanna, but I plan to educate myself and take him off my wrapped next year.

5. Future—I forgot this man existed. Honestly, I think he’s only on here because he’s featured on a lot of Metro songs…

My Top Songs:

1. Burn It to the Ground (Nickelback)—I think it’s the guitar intro and the drums, honestly. My aforementioned love of dad rock has definitely influenced my love of guitar. I think my top three being all Nickelback is hilarious.

2. Something in Your Mouth (Nickelback)—Again, guitar and drums are *chef’s kiss*.

3. She Keeps Me Up (Nickelback)—Starting a song with, “SHE’S GOT ME NERVOUS,” all staccato and glorious, is beautiful. That’s all I need to say.

4. HISS (Megan Thee Stallion)—Something about Megan’s flow just scratches my brain. I am not sure why this song in particular is here, but if I had to guess, it’s the intro. Also a great song for the gym.

5. Breakin’ Dishes (Rihanna)—Rihanna, obviously. The syncopation of, “I don’t know who you think I am,” at the beginning is so beautiful; Rihanna is so beautiful.

Minutes Listened: 26,302

I am also in the top 0.005% of “Burn It to the Ground” listeners—so basically, just me and the 50-year-old dads.