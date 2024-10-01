The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’m sure we’ve all heard, there are many comments about the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.” I have been watching DWTS since I was a kid, and the show has gone through many changes in the past few years. Let’s take a look at each couple! Who are you voting for this season?

Sasha and Jenn

I feel Jenn is a strong contender. When she gets on the dance floor, she is focused. I love the couple’s chemistry, and they had such a fun dance! There are a lot of good contestants, so I feel like it might be easy for her to get lost. With that being said, I can’t wait to see her grow as a dancer!

Britt and Eric

I think they are so cute! They give me such a father-daughter vibe. I feel like Eric might be the first to go just because of the popularity of the others, but I hope to see him stay and improve!

Whitney and Danny

Whitney is one of my favorite pros! However, I feel her dance with Danny got lost among the others. Whitney is a good teacher, and I feel that Danny can pick it up. While I could see him improving quickly, I feel he might be early to go home.

Ezra and Anna

Where do I begin with this couple? I love Ezra and think that he is a phenomenal dancer! The controversy with Anna being on the show, however, might cause her to leave early. Besides that, her dance wasn’t noticeable. I feel she doesn’t have a lot of the passion that the other dancers do, but I guess we will see!

Joey and Jenna

Joey’s first dance was amazing! Jenna and Joey are a super fun couple to watch. I feel he is a strong contender to win the show. While I have some personal favorites, I really think people like him and he has shown he can hold his own on the dance floor! Alright Joey!

Dwight and Daniella

I always love Daniella’s choreography, so I feel like her dances with Dwight are always fun! Their height difference makes it a challenge, but a good one! They have great potential of going far, so I can’t wait to see what dances are next for them!

Chandler and Brandon

Definitely in my top three! Chandler and Brandon killed their first dance! I think Chandler already looks like a pro, and their partnership is so fun! I hope to see them make it to the top 3!

Ilona and Alan

They are so fun to watch! Totally on their TikTok game! They are so funny and give brother and sister vibes for sure! Their dances are fun. I just really want to see more from Ilona because she has so much potential to make it far!

Brooks and Gleb

Okay, I see romantic vibes from these two! A couple tends to come out of the show, and I think it might be them. I feel like their dance got a bit lost with the others, but their chemistry is top tier. Can’t wait to see what comes next for them!

Stephen and Rylee

MY FAVORITE COUPLE! Team Arnold pummel horse for the win! They are so fun to watch, and Stephen killed his first dance! Their partnership is so fun and the amount of work these two put in for a following and dance will make them go far. Not only are they popular, but they work really well together and dance amazing! Rooting for these two to win the whole thing!

Phaedra and Val

I think they are really funny together! Like some of the others, I’m sad to say their dance was a little unmemorable, but she really did surprise me with her skills! I hope to see Phaedra improve, but the voters will be the judges!

Tori and Pasha

Tori seems so excited to be there, and it really shows in her dancing! I feel she would have a chance of going far if it wasn’t for the fan vote. It seems she doesn’t have as big of a following as some of the other stars. I think Pasha is a good teacher and hope they stick around for a little while!

Reginald and Emma

I just need to say that this is the cutest couple ever! The TikToks they make are so adorable; Reginald and Emma are so funny together. While his dancing isn’t the most memorable, he seems to be having so much fun!

Predictions for top 3:

1. Stephen and Rylee

2. Chandler and Brandon

3. Joey and Jenna