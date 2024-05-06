This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

As the semester comes to a close, I wanted to look back on all the lesson I’ve learned from the year.

1. Trying new things is the best thing you can do for yourself

While the idea of stepping out of your comfort zone might be a scary thought, it is truly worth it. If I hadn’t tried new things that were far out of my comfort zone, I wouldn’t have the friends or experiences I have now.

2. You don’t have to be super involved in everything!

In high school, I was super involved in everything, whether it was a sports team or student government. But now in college, I find myself involved in fewer organizations and clubs than before. And that’s okay!! The transition from high school to college is massive and scary, and the last thing you need is being too involved.

3. Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Whether you’re struggling academically or socially, you can always ask for help! There are many on-campus sources for help, but also many ways to ask your friends for support or advice! Just because you’re in college doesn’t mean you have to be alone!!

4. Academic burn out is real and needs to be taken seriously

Since the semester is nearing its end, I have been facing serious burn out from all my coursework and have been finding it real difficult to focus. I usually just brush it off and keep trying to get work done, but that is not a healthy thing to do. This has resulted in multiple breakdowns and procrastination while doing work. By learning to take burn out seriously, I have been able to be more productive and happier overall.

5. Stay true to yourself

This lesson is the best yet hardest one I’ve had to deal with. Staying true to yourself is probably a statement that is lowkey overheard and overused, butttt is completely true. Whether it be from guys rejecting me and my friends at the house party doors, or asking myself why I’m even here, I’ve had to come to terms with who I really am. By accepting me and staying true to my personality, I have been living a healthier college life.