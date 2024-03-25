This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Happy Spring! It’s that time of year again when it is sunny out and everyone is outside! I know recently it’s still been cold, but it is important to get into a spring mindset because of all the positive meanings behind it. Spring is a time to reset your life and get out of a winter mindset. Here are some things you can do to get you prepared for spring.

1. Spring Cleaning

Yes, I know you’ve probably heard this before, but that is because it works! Even if this just means cleaning out of your closet and slowly transitioning into your warmer wardrobe, this is a great way to feel refreshed and get ready for spring. Cleaning up your room can also allow you to have a clean mind and make you more motivated to complete other tasks.

2. Wake up earlier

Now that the clocks have turned back, it is the perfect time to spring ahead. While I know it is dark out when we wake up, waking up early always helps to put me in a better mood. It also helps you have a slow morning and gives you more downtime, or you can even take this time to plan out your day, which will leave you feeling more prepared.

3. Go outside

Although it is still cold out, this is the perfect way to get into a spring mindset. This can be as simple as going for a walk, which can also get your energy up. Walks don’t have to be boring either! Walk with a friend and catch up while drinking coffee or sit outside and do homework. The possibilities of outside activities are endless!

4. Self-care

This is something that should be done all year long, but I like to do it more thoroughly when a new season begins. Think of this as a reset. Open a journal and write down all the things that went well last season, the things you want to change, and then make goals for yourself based on this. In addition to this, do your skincare, get your nails done, and put on a cute outfit! It is true when people say when you look good, you feel good! Make sure you are always doing and wearing what you are comfortable with and what you love because your confidence will show through this!

5. Make a spring bucket list

This does not have to be crazy at all! I like to write things such as, read five new books, make plans with a friend and paint cups. Your bucket list can be as general or specific as you want to you! Overall, this will just get you excited about what’s to come and if you relate these to your goals, it can help keep you on track.

This is just the beginning of things you can do! I challenge you to do at least one of these activities to get into the spring mindset. While it can be hard to get into a spring mindset when it is still cold outside, these steps are a guide to making it a little easier!