G.P.S.: Confessions of A Less Than Fashionable American

Confession time, back in the U.S. I thought I dressed pretty nicely. I mean, I’d change my outfit a million times in the morning, but once I left my dorm, I was typically pretty confident. Sure, I had the typical crushing insecurity that I was underdressed, overdressed, or just plain ugly at any and all times, but I liked my style. I loved my worn Tommy Hilfiger Hoodie, yoga pants, silver hoop earrings, and platform leather Converse.

Then I arrived to study abroad in Milan, Italy, which for those of you who don’t know, is considered the fashion capital of Italy, if not, the world, due to it serving as the home of some of the biggest fashion and luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Prada, Valentino and Versace (Move over Paris!). Of course, Europeans dress differently than Americans; cue my new friends from Spain and Latvia asking if Americans REALLY wear sweatpants and sweatshirts to school. I thought on my first day that I would be fine. I threw on a blue and white striped sweater, jeans, and my Converse. After all, I had been to Milan in the summer before and seen how the people dressed. What could go wrong?

I was just a little overconfident. I left all but two pairs of yoga pants at home (we need some comforts, right?), only brought zip-up sweatshirts, and ensured I had name brands that Italians would recognize like Tommy Hilfiger or Calvin Klein. I brought cute spring clothes and figured sweaters would suffice for the colder days. I packed two skirts and a suit jacket for Church or if I needed to be “dressy.”

Me and my Converse got on the train to school, and after taking stock of people around my age I realized that I was really underdressed. The next day at orientation, my roommate convinced me to wear jeans, a suit jacket, a high-collared shirt, and a necklace. I’m really glad I did because when we arrived for orientation, I felt extremely underdressed. Everyone, and I do mean everyone, was dressed up. I tried to rationalize it as everyone overcompensating to fit in, and then I realized that even the students from the EU were pretty formally dressed.

So, I called up my Italian friends and learned that they dress up for school. Just like the uniform I wore all of my life in Catholic school, they also dress up for school. So, here are some winter and school fashion tips for Italy so you don’t make the same mistakes as me!

Don’ts:

-Yoga Pants or Sweatshirts

I know it’s sad but wear your comfy pants indoors at your accommodation, not outside. It will immediately tip people off that you are American, and if you’re not penalized with the odd stare from the fashion police of Milan, a pickpocket will take your phone.

-Hoodies

Sweatshirts are seen as informal and while they can be worn inside of a restaurant, when in a more formal setting like school they are frowned upon. If they are a name brand, make sure it is internationally recognized and not a college, because people will know you are a tourist.

-Neon Colors

While neon may be okay for clubbing, don’t wear it regularly. Italians wear a muted palette in the winter, almost reflecting the lack of the sun. Bright colors and patterns are perfect for the spring and summer seasons though!

Dos:

-Bring Jeans

Jeans are worn, like in the U.S., with almost any outfit, and can be dressed up with a blazer or cute top. Without your yoga pants, these are the only pants that may be comfortable.

-Dress Pants

For when your jeans fail you, or you run out of suit jackets and need to have a somewhat dressy-looking outfit.

-Bring a silk scarf

These are flexible accessories and seem to typically be worn as a scarf or bow (normal bows are important too).

-Skirts

Bring close to knee-length formula skirts. I personally recommend preppy-looking or pencil skirts because they will pair well with school attire and can also be used as the weather gets warmer.

-Leather Jacket

Whether real or fake, leather jackets in Europe are considered formal jackets. Bring one, particularly if it is black or brown as a formal jacket!

-Suit Jacket

If you are attending school, you MUST bring one, as they are usually worn to lessons. Other formal jackets, even if they are not suit jackets, are great too!

-Trench coat

Italians typically wear a long, wool trench coat. Besides being warm, they look very fashionable, and it lets them show off their shoes!

-High Collared Shirts

Bring higher-collared shirts for more formal events. They are also typically worn day to day in the winter. Europeans aren’t necessarily more conservative in dress (unless you are in a Church), but they do dress for the season, meaning they don’t wear crop tops under jackets the way I might in the U.S.

-Sunglasses

I always get a migraine when I leave them on my head, but for some reason, people wear black or brown sunglasses like a headband here. If it’s sunny, Italians have glasses on their head, so be sure to bring them!

Before I close, I do want to emphasize that there is nothing wrong with looking American or like a tourist. In fact, I caution those who read this and wish to emulate this style, that it is better to be true to yourself. I still plan on wearing my light pink sweater to school on Monday. However, if you will be attending school or a formal event you may wish to keep this in mind. At the very least, it helps with pickpocketing! In the meantime, I will be shopping…